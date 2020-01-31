Gallery: January’s New Products

Beverage brands are wasting no time in the new decade, rolling out plenty of new and innovative products this month, including functional waters from Powerade and VOSS, plant-based launches from Silk and Nesquik and probiotic-packed drinks from Stonyfield and Good Culture. Check out the gallery below for this month’s notable launches, including new releases from Hint, Pepsi and MTN DEW which rolled out ahead of their Super Bowl commercials this Sunday.

GoodNes GoodNes The first product in Nesquik’s new non-dairy Goodnes product line is Chocolate Oat Milk. The product contains 6 grams of plant-based protein per one cup serving, made from an oat and pea protein blend. GoodNes Chocolate Oat Milk is available in 46 oz. bottles for a suggested retail price of $4.59 at stores nationwide including Stop & Shop, Hy-vee, Jewel, Wakefern and Safeway stores.

Silk Silk Plant-based beverage brand Silk launched Silk DHA Omega-3, a blend of oatmilk, almond milk and pea protein available in Original and Unsweetened Vanilla flavors. It also released an oatmilk-based dairy-free half & half alternative made with no added sugar. Both products are available now at retailers nationwide.

GT's Living Foods GT's Living Foods To celebrate its 25th anniversary, GT’s Living Foods introduced a limited edition kombucha flavor, Sacred Life, infused with ginger, coconut water and blue spirulina. Sacred Life will only be available this year and is now in retailers nationwide.

LGND LGND LGND Inc. launched two flavors of nootropic performance beverages, LGND Original (Spicy Ginger) and LGND Silk (Ginger & Grapefruit). The beverages contain green tea and turmeric root, along with added prebiotics and fiber from chicory root, and are available online in 12-packs of 12 oz. cans for $39.99.

Ocean Spray Ocean Spray Ocean Spray Brew combines real fruit juice and 100% Colombian cold brew coffee, with each 8 oz. serving containing 40 mg of caffeine. The product’s two flavors -- Cranberry Lemonade with Cold Brew Coffee and Cranberry Blueberry with Cold Brew Coffee -- are available at Target, Stop & Shop, Shaw’s, Albertsons, Vons and Safeway.

Pepsi Pepsi Pepsi Zero Sugar unveiled a new matte black can design with a black tab, which will be showcased in Pepsi’s Super Bowl Ad featuring singers Missy Elliott and H.E.R.

Stonyfield Stonyfield Organic yogurt maker Stonyfield Organic released Daily Probiotics, its first daily organic probiotic yogurt drink, made with real fruit and organic lowfat milk and available in Strawberry Acai and Blueberry Pomegranate varieties. The product comes in a single-serve format and is crafted to support immune and digestive health.

Celsius Celsius Celsius added a new flavor, Jackfruit, to its lineup of Celsius Heat carbonated fitness drinks, which is now available in new 16 oz. cans.

So Good So You So Good So You Juice shot brand So Good So You launched three new functional, probiotic shots made with organic cold-pressed juice: Sleep (with herbal California Poppy extract), Energy (with 95 mg of caffeine) and Beauty (with 10 mg of silica).

Powerade Powerade Powerade announced two new zero sugar product lines this month: Powerade Ultra, formulated with shelf-stabilized creatine and BCAAs, and Powerade Power Water, featuring ION4 electrolytes and vitamins B3, B6 and B12. Powerade Ultra rolled out in January, while Power Water will hit shelves in mid-February.

Coffee Mate Coffee Mate Coffee creamer maker Coffee Mate released two sweet treat-inspired flavors: Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Funfetti. Both are available for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 32 oz. bottle.

MTN Dew MTN Dew MTN Dew introduced new MTN DEW Zero Sugar, available now nationwide in 20 oz. bottles, 2 liter bottles, 12-packs of 12 oz. cans as well as single and multipack sizes.

INOTEA INOTEA INOTEA is a new ready-to-drink bubble tea made in Taiwan, available in Brown Sugar and Taro flavors in 16.6 oz. cans.

Drink Simple x Lululemon Drink Simple x Lululemon Drink Simple has collaborated with athletic apparel retailer Lululemon on two new flavors of its sparkling maple water: Pineapple Makes Perfect and Cool as Cucumber-Melon. The collaboration is available now in select Lululemon stores.

Wild Kombucha Wild Kombucha Baltimore-based kombucha brand Wild Kombucha expanding into the tea category with a new product line, Icaro Yerba Mate, in Original and Hibiscus varieties.

VOSS VOSS VOSS released VOSS Plus, a functional water containing Aquamine, a marine-sourced multi-mineral complex, and packaged in a 100% recycled PET bottle.

Elev8 Elev8 Hemp beverage maker Elev8 released four flavors of CBD-infused tea: Raspberry, Peach and Lemon Iced Teas and Hibiscus Green Tea, available in 12-packs of 16.9 oz. bottles on the brand’s website.

Good Culture Good Culture Good Culture rolled out a line of probiotic smoothies, made with pasture-raised kefir available in Pineapple, Vanilla and Wildberry varieties. The smoothies contain 7 grams of protein per 7 oz. bottle and are now on shelves at Whole Foods nationwide.

TAZO TAZO TAZO rolled out three new ready-to-drink iced tea: Passion (hibiscus, orange peel and cinnamon), Zen (green tea, spearmint and lemongrass) and Awake (black tea blend). The teas are now available in 12 oz. and 42 oz. bottles.

Hint Hint Flavored water brand Hint’s latest SKU is Clementine, available at Target, CVS and other retailers nationwide, as well as on the brand’s website for $19.99 per 12-pack of 16 oz. bottles.

Natural Bliss Natural Bliss Natural Bliss debuted three new coffee creamers this month: plant-based Cashew Milk, frosting-inspired Whipped Buttercream and keto-friendly Unsweetened Half & Half. All three are available in 16 oz. bottles at a suggested retail price of $3.29.

Brew Dr Brew Dr The latest flavor launch from Brew Dr Kombucha is Wildberry Ginger, a blend of blueberry and blackberry along with Peruvian ginger juice, brewed with green tea.

Fairlife Fairlife Fairlife entered the creamer category this month with a line of dairy-based, lactose-free coffee creamers made without artificial flavors or sweeteners, available in Hazelnut, Caramel, Vanilla and Sweet Cream flavors.

Joffer Beverage Company Joffer Beverage Company Joffer Beverage Company has partnered with jelly bean maker Jelly Belly to launch a new flavored sparkling water line with flavors inspired by the candy. The eight-SKU lineup has rolled out at Hy-Vee with a suggested retail price of $4.99 to $5.99 for 8-packs of 12 oz. cans.