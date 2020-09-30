Gallery: September’s New Products

September’s new product launches (or announcements, in some cases) reflected a wide variety of unique flavor innovations, ranging from spicy — courtesy of cannabis-infused social tonic Cann and new cacao brand Blue Stripes — to sweet, as in an apple pie-inspired hydration mix from Liquid I.V. Check out the gallery for the month’s notable releases, including immunity-boosting offerings from Bolthouse Farms and Remedy Organics and colorful refreshed packaging from Chamberlain Coffee and Three Trees.

Olipop Olipop Sparkling prebiotic tonic brand Olipop is putting a better-for-you spin on orange soda with Orange Squeeze, combining clementine and mandarine juices with a hint of lemon. At 45 calories and five grams of sugar per can, the product is available in 12-packs on the brand’s website.

Slingshot Coffee Slingshot Coffee North Carolina’s Slingshot Coffee Co. added two new products to its portfolio: Nitro Flash Brew and Oat Milk Latte. The former is a flash-chilled and nitrogen-infused canned coffee, while Oat Milk Latte with Hemp Cream is the brand’s first plant-based offering, available in bag-in-box format. Both products are available online and in select retailers.

Remedy Organics Remedy Organics Berry Immunity is the latest flavor from plant-based functional beverage brand Remedy Organics, launching on October 8. The beverage contains elderberry, echinacea, camu camu, and lion’s mane mushroom with 10 grams of plant protein per 12 oz. bottle.

Chamberlain Coffee Chamberlain Coffee Chamberlain Coffee, a coffee brand from YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain, launched a colorful rebrand across its portfolio of products and rolled out five new blends. Available in beans or steeped bags, the five new varieties -- Early Bird (light roast), Careless Cat (half-caffeine medium roast), Social Dog (medium roast), Night Owl (dark roast) and Family Blend (medium roast) -- are available now on the brand’s website.

Blue Stripes Blue Stripes Blue Stripes, a new CPG brand from Max Brenner co-founder Oded Brenner, launched Cacao Water, an antioxidant plant-based water made from cacao fruit. Available in three varieties -- Just Cacao, Cascara Coffee & Cinnamon and Chili, Lime & Cardamom -- Cacao Water is sold in cacao-pod shaped 10.5 oz. bottle, for $24 per 6-pack on the brand’s website.

Bolthouse Farms Bolthouse Farms Bolthouse Farms is expanding its juice offerings with its new Superfood Immunity Boost blend, formulated with elderberry, cranberry and echinacea. The new blends will hit shelves in late October in a 52 oz. multiserve bottle, joining five additional previously single-serve Bolthouse juices that will also be launching in the larger format.

Cann Cann Cannabis-infused social tonic maker Cann released a new limited edition flavor, Pineapple Jalapeno, containing 5 mg of THC per 12 oz. can. The new flavor is sold at retail and online dispensaries in California.

Chobani Chobani Chobani has added two new flavors, Cookies & Cream and Peppermint Mocha, to its line of dairy-based coffee creamers. Both varieties have a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 24 oz. bottle, with 10 cents of every Cookies & Cream carton purchased supporting dairy farmers nationwide through American Farmland Trust.

Suu Kuu Suu Kuu Suu Kuu is a new line of herbalist-curated hemp-infused sparkling tonics inspired by traditional Icelandic restorative mineral tonics. Suu Kuu’s tonics are sold in three flavors -- Grapefruit Nettle, Magnesium Mint and Celery Lime -- online and at select wellness retailers for $6 per can.

Drink Wholesome Drink Wholesome New Hampshire-based protein powder brand Drink Wholesome added two new flavors to its portfolio: Vanilla and Matcha. Both are formulated with egg whites, coconut, chickpeas, monk fruit and sea salt, and are sold in 14-serving bags for $26.60 on the brand’s website.

Sprout Living Sprout Living Sprout Living's new Equivalent Meals meal replacement mix combines whole superfoods and food-based vitamins and minerals, containing 20 grams of vegan protein and 5 grams of fiber per serving. The powdered products, which can be added to water, milk, milk alternatives or smoothies, are available in Mocha, Matcha, Chai and Golden flavors.

Coffee Mate Coffee Mate Creamer brand Coffee Mate's latest launch is a line of coffee-flavored creamers inspired by various coffee blends called Unlocked. Available in Classic Colombian and Italian Espresso varieties, the new line will hit retailers in January 2021 for $3.79 per 32 oz. bottle.

Hab Hab HAB is a new line of water enhancing “bits” available in Lemon-Lime and Clementine varieties. Each naturally flavored bit contains two calories and vitamin C, with each plastic-free bottle containing 40 bits sold in two-packs for $22.14.

Perrier Perrier Carbonated mineral water maker Perrier collaborated with artist Takashi Murakami on a new limited edition screen-printed glass bottle, set to launch in October. Additional product formats, including cans featuring Murakami’s designs, will be rolling out at retailers nationwide in 2021.

Harbor Hemp Company Harbor Hemp Company Connecticut’s Harbor Hemp Company expanded its CBD-infused offerings with the launch of a lightly sweetened and lightly carbonated CBD-infused lemonade. The drink contains 150 calories and 15 mg of CBD per 12 oz. bottle, and is available for purchase on the brand’s website as well as at select local retailers.

Atkins Atkins Atkins launched a new line of Iced Coffee Protein shakes in Vanilla Latte and Café Au Lait flavors, offering 15 grams of protein and one gram of sugar per 16.9 oz. bottle, available at Walmart at Target. The brand also rolled out a Walmart-exclusive Energy Protein Shake line in Creamy Caramel and Creamy Chocolate flavors, containing 30 grams of protein and B vitamins. Both lines contain as much caffeine as an 8 oz. cup of coffee.

Iconic Protein Iconic Protein Protein drink and powder brand Iconic Protein reformulated its core ready-to-drink line to contain zero grams of sugar, replacing cane sugar with stevia and monk fruit. The reformulated line will start to hit shelves starting in late November and early December.

Hydrant Hydrant Hydration mix brand Hydrant introduced two new lines this month. Immunity offers an electrolyte boost and contains vitamin C, zinc and ginger, and is available in Lemon Ginger and Hot Apple Cider flavors. Meanwhile, its No Added Sugar hydration line is sweetened with monk fruit and flavored with fruit juice powder. Both lines are sold in 30-packs on the brand’s website.

Three Trees Three Trees Organic plant-based milk brand Three Trees rolled out refreshed packaging across its portfolio, now featuring bolder colors to indicate each SKU’s flavor and callouts such as the products’ simple ingredient list and protein content.

Liweli Liweli Wellness brand Liweli released a lineup of water-soluble CBD products made with HydroBond technology, the brand’s proprietary CBD format. Its Drink Mixes are offered in two flavors, Super Lemon and Berry Good Stuff, in single-serving packets containing 25 mg of CBD, sold in starter packs for $9.99 or 20-packs for $49.99 on the brand’s website.

Kill Cliff Kill Cliff Clean energy drink company Kill Cliff added a fourth CBD beverage to its portfolio, Strawberry Daze. The limited edition strawberry lemonade flavor contains 25 mg of CBD along with B vitamins, electrolytes and plant extracts to provide clean hydration, and is sold in 12-packs for $69 on the brand’s website.

HaHa HaHa Nevada cannabis company Planet 13 launched HaHa Cannabis Beverages, a line of sparkling water infused with 10 mg of THC, available in licensed adult use and medical cannabis dispensaries across the state. The beverages are offered in five flavors -- Orange, Lime, Lemon, Berry and Grapefruit -- and contain zero calories or added sugar.

Liquid I.V. Liquid I.V. Hydration mix brand Liquid I.V. added several new flavors to its portfolio this month. Watermelon, Guava and Apple Pie are all available exclusively on the brand’s website in 16, 32, 64 and 96-count packs.

MOMO Kombucha MOMO Kombucha The latest flavor from MOMO Kombucha is Raspberry-Hibiscus, launched in partnership with breast cancer charity Future Dreams. The variety is now available on the brand’s website and select retailers.

Pillars Pillars Boston-based drinkable yogurt brand Pillars launched 32 oz. multiserve Drinkable Greek Yogurts in Plain, Chocolate, Mixed Berry and Raspberry flavors. The multiserve line launched in Central Market/H-E-B, Giant, Hy-Vee and select Walmart stores and is available nationally via UNFI and KeHe and other distributors with a suggested retail price of $4.99 to $5.49.