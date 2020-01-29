Hoist Expands Distribution in the West

CINCINNATI– Hoist, a hydration beverage company based in Cincinnati, continues its explosive growth with expansion westward. While the sports drink segment has seen limited innovation in years, Hoist is at the forefront of consumer demand for premium and advanced hydration offerings. Hoist will be doubling its presence in Texas with the upcoming expansion of H-E-B and blazing new trails in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Nevada.

In effort to best penetrate these new markets, Hoist will be serviced via DSD and has hired a new Southwest Regional Manager to oversee efforts. Customers in Western states will start to see Hoist on store shelves this spring in Fry’s, Bashas’, AJ’s and Food City, as well as Hoist’s sixth Circle K Business Unit (Grand Canyon).

“As we take our first steps west, Hoist is thrilled to be partnering with several of the crown jewels within the Anheuser-Busch system as well as some heavyweights within the independent realm,” said Ben Schmidt, VP of Sales at Hoist. “It’s remarkable to see the long overdue innovation occurring within the isotonic segment. Many planograms from marquee C-Store chains reflect an expansion in the segment and shelf space presence. We’ve been pioneering the need for better solutions for some time, and new offerings from the large traditional beverage companies validate this demand from today’s consumer.”

Beyond retail, Hoist is also experiencing significant growth within its military customer base with its branded MGH powder line, which is now hydrating America’s Elite Fighting Force at a number of military bases as part of Field Feeding.

“It’s evident there’s a desire for alternative solutions for electrolyte replacement, and Hoist provides that for our service members,” said Russ Campbell, Military Sales Director. “We’re pleased to continue to expand our presence and provide MGH to our nation’s military.”

In addition to field feeding, Hoist is now served within prestigious military academies.

Consumers can find Hoist using the store locator. Flavors include Dragonfruit, Watermelon, Strawberry Lemonade and Orange. For more information, visit drinkhoist.com.

