Liquid I.V. Launches Immune Support Drink Mix

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Liquid I.V., the leading wellness brand known for their groundbreaking hydration electrolyte drink mix is expanding their family of Multipliers with their latest launch, Hydration Multiplier+ Immune Support. The newest non-GMO drink mix contains an innovative immune support blend and will be available nationwide at retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Costco and Liquid-IV.com.

Like all of their Multipliers, Immune Support is powered by CTT®, or Cellular Transport Technology, and boasts a cutting-edge blend of Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc and Wellmune® designed to maintain and strengthen the immune system. Bursting with fresh, sweet notes of tangerine and citrus, Hydration Multiplier+ Immune Support is the pinnacle of daily defense. The convenient, travel-friendly sticks are perfectly portable for on-the-go consumption and are great for muscle recovery, vitality and overall wellness management.

The announcement comes on the heels of an acquisition announcement with Unilever and a string of new launches, including: Energy Multiplier, 3 new flagship flavors and nationwide expansion at Walmart. The brand has quickly become the fastest growing hydration brand and has continued to expand with new flavors of the non-GMO, electrolyte drink mix which provides 2-3 more hydration than water alone. The brand has powered all of their drink mixes with CTT®, an innovative bio-delivery system designed to enhance rapid absorption of water and other key ingredients into the bloodstream.

“We’re thrilled to launch a product that fuses science and wellness to deliver cutting-edge formulas to our consumers. Science is always at the forefront of all our products,” said Brandin Cohen, Founder & CEO of Liquid I.V. “Our immune support blend has been carefully crafted to strengthen and maintain the immune system – something that’s more important than ever.”

About Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V. is a health-science nutrition and wellness company based out of El Segundo, CA, created to fuel life’s adventures. Their drink mixes are great tasting, non-GMO, made in the USA, and contain no artificial ingredients. Liquid I.V. utilizes Cellular Transport Technology (CTT®) designed to enhance rapid absorption of water and other key ingredients into the bloodstream – helping consumers feel better, faster. 1 stick of Liquid I.V. can provide 2-3x the hydration of water alone and contains 5 essential vitamins. As part of their 1 to1 Giveback Mission to Change the World, Liquid I.V. has donated over 6 million servings to people in need around the globe.

Liquid I.V. can be found in more than 30,000 locations across the country including the world’s leading specialty, big box and online retailers including: Costco, Whole Foods, Target, Amazon, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Albertsons, and many more.

For More Information:

http://www.liquid-iv.com