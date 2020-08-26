Me & the Bees Selected for Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight

AUSTIN, Texas— Me & the Bees Lemonade has been selected for Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight, a collaboration with the NRF Foundation to help small businesses navigate today’s challenging retail environment. This phase of the program is highlighting 20 Black-owned businesses as part of Qurate Retail Group’s commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion within its company and in society at large.

Qurate Retail Group, a multiplatform retailer that includes QVC, HSN, Zulily, and several other brands, is using its production resources, television broadcasts, and digital platforms to help Me & The Bees Lemonade share its story with millions of consumers nationwide. Me & The Bees Lemonade’s story began appearing on QVC’s and HSN’s websites and social pages on August 12, and the company will be highlighted on air August 26 on QVC at 12:00pm and 9:00pm ET, and on HSN at 1:55pm and 10:55pm ET.

Zulily is promoting the campaign on its website, email, and social, and Me & The Bees Lemonade can also tap Qurate Retail Group team members for advice on solving a business issue through a virtual mentoring initiative.

“I am honored to be chosen from hundreds of applicants to be part of the small business Black-owned spotlight,” said Mikaila Ulmer, founder, CEO of Me & the Bees Lemonade. “I am looking forward to sharing the story of our family-owned company on Qurate Retail Group’s platforms as we celebrate ten years in ‘buziness’ and I hope viewers enjoy learning about our five fabulous lemonade and lip balm flavors and my purpose to help save the bees.”

Me & the Bees ready-to-drink lemonade is made with premium ingredients including honey and flax seed. Mikaila also has beeswax lip balms in five fun flavors. To celebrate being on HSN and QVC on August 26, Me & the Bees is offering a variety 10-pack of lemonade (two of each flavor) along with a variety 5-pack of lip balms for a special price of $39 with free shipping. The products will arrive in a beautifully packaged gift box for an exciting unboxing experience.

The minority-owned company always keeping its mission of saving the bees at the forefront, Me & the Bees Lemonade seeks to help educate consumers about the bees’ role in the ecosystem. With its “Buy a Bottle. Save a Bee.” approach, the company donates a percentage of net sales to the Healthy Hive Foundation, Mikaila’s non-profit organization dedicated to identifying and funding ways to increase bee awareness and promoting environments where bees can thrive through research, education, and preservation. More can be found at www.meandthebees.com or by reading Mikaila’s new book Bee Fearless, Dream Like a Kid, published by Penguin Random House.

Qurate Retail Group has a long tradition of helping small business owners and entrepreneurs launch and grow their brands through the incredible power of storytelling and shopping discovery. QVC, HSN, and Zulily provide compelling platforms, with unmatched reach, that enable small businesses to speak directly to millions of consumers in their homes.

Earlier this spring, Qurate Retail Group and the NRF Foundation launched the Small Business Spotlight with 20 small businesses across America that have been impacted by COVID-19. The current focus on Black-owned businesses is part of several initiatives announced by Qurate Retail Group to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We’re proud to stand with the Black community by sharing the stories of these extraordinary businesses, including their innovation, their triumphs, the challenges they face, and their remarkable resilience,” said Mike George, President and CEO, Qurate Retail, Inc. “In these important times, we want to be part of the solution and help build inclusive communities where all people are treated with equity.”

This phase of the Small Business Spotlight runs from August 12 through October 16.

“Retailers serve every community across the country and support one out of every four jobs. Diversity and inclusion have always been at the heart of our industry, but we know there is so much more work to be done,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation. “By amplifying Black voices and businesses through programs like the Small Business Spotlight, we are taking an important step to ensure our industry remains a catalyst for promoting equity and opportunity in America today.”

For additional information on Me & The Bees Lemonade visit https://www.meandthebees.com/. To learn more about Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight, visit QVC.com and HSN.com.

About Me & the Bees Lemonade

In 2009, when Mikaila Ulmer found her Great Granny Helen’s flaxseed lemonade recipe in a 1940s family cookbook, she was excited to give it a try and add her own special spin by adding honey. In 10 years, what started as a lemonade stand in a front yard in Austin, Texas has quickly grown to a national brand with distribution in 40 states in more than 1,500 stores such as Whole Foods Market, Fresh Market, Natural Grocers, World Market, and online at www.meandthebees.com. Me & the Bees is certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority-controlled enterprise and offers lemonades that contain no high-fructose corn syrup, no preservatives or artificial additives, and are made with premium ingredients including U.S. Grade-A honey, real lemon juice, and flaxseed, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. “Buy a Bottle. Save a Bee.”

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises eight leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, Grandin Road®, and RyllaceTM – all dedicated to providing a Third Way to Shop®, beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Globally, Qurate Retail GroupSM is #1 in video commerce, among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360), and a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. The retailer reaches approximately 380 million homes worldwide via 15 television networks, attracts 2.4 billion digital sessions per year across its ecommerce sites and mobile apps, and engages customers via social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations.