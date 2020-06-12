Office Hours: Money and Ops with Team Siddhi

BevNET and NOSH’s weekly live call-in show, Office Hours, will hit the NOSH and BevNET sites on Tuesday, June 16, at 3 p.m. with an exploration of the interplay between operations, innovation, and finance during highly disruptive times when Melissa Facchina and David McCormick, two of the leaders of Siddhi Capital and Siddhi Ops, join BevNET.com’s editor-in-chief, Jeff Klineman.

Through Siddhi Ops, a consulting firm that manages relationships between brands and co-packers while also helping give strategic insight around growth planning and company goals, and Siddhi Capital, a new, multi-million dollar VC fund backing innovative food and beverage brands, Facchina and McCormick are sitting at the nexus of the brand-building process. The pair will share their thoughts on the interplay between operations and sales, what they look for in investment opportunities, and the difficulties in finding empathetic relationships across the production and route to market chains.

Submit your questions for the show, which will be on June 16 at 3 p.m. EST, and join an office hours that will both introduce an important new investor to the food and beverage community and also leverage the advice of manufacturing experts at a time when brands are struggling for both.

The co-founder and co-managing partner of Siddhi Capital, Melissa Facchina has been in the food industry for 25 years and is the founder-owner-CEO of Siddhi Ops, the premier outsourced operations firm to the ’emerging brands’ community. Siddhi Ops is a strategic partner to Siddhi Capital – leveraging core operational and strategic expertise for several of the portfolio companies. Melissa has deep expertise in food & beverage manufacturing, with her family serving as the largest, privately-held, juice manufacturing company in the country. Taking advantage of her many years on plant floors, she saw a gap in operational knowledge and execution in the venture-backed, innovative, food & beverage world, and built an army of secret weapons in the Siddhi Ops team to serve that need.

David McCormick is Siddhi Ops’ COO and is an operating partner at Siddhi Capital. He joined Siddhi straight out of his role as VP of Operations at Jackson’s Honest, one of the country’s fastest-growing snack brands. David thrived at Jackson’s Honest where his talents were utilized outside of operations as part of the Executive Team. Involved heavily in fundraising, sales, strategy, and marketing. Most notably before Jackson’s Honest, David spent 8 years at Whole Foods Market. When David left Whole Foods he was the Grocery Coordinator in the Rocky Mountain region and responsible for a quarter of a billion dollar program.

Office Hours will be away to make room for BevNET & NOSH Virtually Live on June 23 and 24. BevNET and NOSH Subscribers can attend for free, and if you aren’t a subscriber, you should do it, because after that you’ll also be able to watch Office Hours when that runs as well. Stay tuned for future Office Hours episodes on BevNET and NOSH happening Tuesdays at 3 p.m.

