Optimum Nutritions Debuts Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Drink

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.— This week, OPTIMUM NUTRITION (“ON”) releases a new, portable protein drink, available exclusively at GNC retailers. GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY Protein drink delivers 24 grams of protein from 100% whey protein concentrate, 5.5 grams of naturally-occurring BCAAs and is free of artificial growth hormones.

“This is a huge development for longtime fans of ON protein, and for new users, who are looking for a supplement that fits in today’s on-the-go lifestyle,” said Sarah Lombard, director of brand marketing for OPTIMUM NUTRITION. “Our research and development team worked long and hard to create a formula that meets ON’s high standards for great taste and nutritional value – making this new beverage the GOLD STANDARD by which all other whey protein drinks will be measured.”

Each 11-ounce serving of the protein drink contains 24 grams of rBST-free, ultra-filtered 100% whey protein concentrate to help build, repair and maintain muscle when used over time with regular resistance training. Each beverage also contains 5.5 grams of naturally-occurring BCAAs. The drinks come in vanilla and chocolate flavors, in single servings (MSRP $3.29) and a 12-pack case (MSRP $34.99). Though best served chilled, the beverage doesn’t require refrigeration until opened, promoting portability for use at the gym, at work, in the car, traveling or other occasions.

“It’s never been easier to get great-tasting, ON-quality protein on-the-go,” added Lombard. “We’re pleased to partner with another market leader in sports nutrition, GNC, to continue to innovate and evolve the category to help people reach their fitness and nutrition goals.”

About OPTIMUM NUTRITION

OPTIMUM NUTRITION was established in 1986 to satisfy consumer demand for consistent quality in sports nutrition. The company is also known for anticipating ever-changing customer needs and meeting the demands of a dynamic market with innovative products. With five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities based in the United States and in the United Kingdom, ON manufactures items in every product category, including nutritional bars, protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy products, multi-vitamins and other health & wellness items that support a healthy lifestyle. The brand’s GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY is universally recognized as one of the world’s best-selling whey protein powder products. ON products can be found throughout the United States in close to 10,000 independent natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms, and fitness centers, and most online retailers. ON products are also sold in 120+ countries around the world. Learn more at https://www.optimumnutrition.com/.

