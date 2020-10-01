Pillars Yogurt Bulks Up With New 32 oz. Multiserve Line

BOSTON— Pillars Yogurt is building on their promise to deliver high-protein, pre-and-probiotic-rich, zero added sugar options to health-conscious consumers with the launch of their new 32oz multi-serve Drinkable Greek Yogurts. This product addition extends the 4-year-old brand’s total portfolio from six SKUs to ten, and introduces several new flavors to their offerings. Available in Plain, Chocolate, Mixed Berry, and Raspberry, the multi-serve line launches in Central Market / HEB, Giant, Hy-Vee chainwide and select Walmart stores this month. They are also available nationally via UNFI and KeHe and other distributors with a suggested SRP of $4.99-$5.49.

“Wellness is now mainstream. Consumers are really gravitating to choices that help them build a healthier lifestyle for them and their families. More people are asking ‘what does this food / drink do for me?’ And we think Pillars has pretty great answers to that,” says Eric Bonin, Pillars founder and CEO. “They’ve gotten much more savvy to the benefits of increased protein and reduced sugar, but they will never sacrifice on taste—so we always have to nail that Pillar first!”

According to the latest IRI / Spins data, the drinkable yogurt category, which also includes kefir, has steadily grown to $809MM—a significant share of the overall yogurt category. Within this growth, Pillars is the fastest growing drinkable brand—signaling growing brand loyalty in an extremely price-driven and competitive category.

“The data supports what we’ve believed for a while about the unique growth opportunity for Pillars, meeting consumer need where other products fall short,” says Bonin. “Our foray into multi-serve and new flavors brings our brand loyalists and new fans alike a different kind of convenience from our current grab-and-go 12 oz drinkables—as a kitchen staple for home to enjoy sharing, snacking, and healthy recipes. At a time when more people at home, we’re excited to offer a product that the whole family can enjoy any time of day.”

Each 8oz serving of Pillars Drinkable Greek Yogurt contains 70 calories, 15 grams of protein, only 3 grams of naturally occurring sugar (3 grams net carbs), 0 grams of fat and is a good source of fiber. All of Pillars drinkable yogurt options are non-GMO, gluten-free, Kosher certified and are exclusively sweetened with organic natural flavor and organic stevia. Pillars also features proprietary prebiotic fiber, which helps stimulate the gut and microbiome to better absorb the probiotic yogurt cultures.

At Pillars, we believe in clean and honest nutrition. We only use high-quality, responsibly sourced ingredients to make all-natural drinkable yogurts with zero added sugar and both prebiotics and probiotics for a delicious, protein-packed snack any time of day. For more information, visit pillarsyogurt.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

