Promise Cold Brew Tea Launches at Expo West 2020

Promise Cold Brew Tea will launch at Expo West, with its debut flavors including African Hibiscus and Island Mango. Promise uses ingredients that provide high-quality natural tea. Handcrafted in small batches, Promise Cold Brew teas follow a slow cold brewing process and use clean, all-natural ingredients. The teas are sweetened naturally with the best-tasting part of the stevia leaf and have 5 calories or less. And when you choose Promise, you choose to support charitable water projects around the world. Promise teas are sweetened naturally with the best-tasting part of the stevia leaf and have 5 calories or less with nothing artificial.

For the tea connoisseur, the unsweet African Hibiscus tea delivers a tart and fruity taste with notes of citrus and pomegranate.The Island Mango features sweet mango notes to complement the rich black tea to produce a refreshing tea

Promise Cold Brew teas are Ethically Sourced and made with certified Non-GMO, USDA Organic and/or Rainforest Alliance ingredients.

The packaging features a bag in box format, which allows consumers to enjoy fresh tasting cold brew tea on tap for up to two weeks after opening, when stored in the refrigerator. The 1 gallon box has a smaller carbon footprint than traditional glass bottles with fully recyclable paperboard.

Promise Cold Brew Tea is available on Amazon.com and select Whole Foods retailers. Learn more at promisebeverages.com.

For More Information:

https://promisebeverages.com/