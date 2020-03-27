Reed’s Converts Sampler Truck Amidst COVID-19

Beverage brand Reed’s has converted their consumer sampling truck into a delivery truck. Over the next few weeks, “The Green Machine” will be visiting local hospitals, fire stations and medical centers in the LA, Orange County and San Diego county areas to donate the extra product they were planning on bringing to Expo West (including their Wellness Shot) to medical professionals and first responders.

To date, the brand has donated $10,000 worth of product.

All Reed’s products are made with 100% real ginger, a natural superfood that is packed with antioxidants and known to provide great health benefits (alleviating nausea and fighting off colds to name a few). Reed’s hopes to supply an added boost of immunity to those on the front lines during this time.

For More Information:

https://drinkreeds.com/