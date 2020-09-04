Sprecher Launches Zero Sugar Craft Sodas

WISCONSIN– Sprecher Brewing introduces the first zero sugar craft sodas in a slim can – available in Root Beer and Orange Dream flavors. These zero sugar sodas feature the same award-winning fire-brewed flavor of Sprecher’s iconic craft root beer but without calories, sugar or sodium.

The zero sugar sodas follow Sprecher’s handcrafted natural ingredient tradition including an exclusive all-natural sweetener combination of Monk Fruit, Stevia and Erythritol. They retail for $5.99 in 4-packs in 12 oz slim cans as well as single serve cans and are available at retailers across the U.S. as well as online at www.sprecherbrewery.com.

“We are excited to introduce an all-natural zero sugar that actually tastes great, so people no longer have to sacrifice flavor and ingredients for a healthier option,” said Sprecher CEO Sharad Chadha.

Sprecher Brewing, which celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2020, is one of the oldest craft brewers in the nation. They are combining that heritage with innovative product development with the debut of zero sugar craft sodas and a new Energy Root Beer – also available in Sprecher’s new slim can. Sprecher is the first craft beverage to offer this slim can option to make it even easier to enjoy Sprecher sodas on-the-go.

This expanded line of products comes on the heels of a new ownership team which took the reins in January and plans to grow Sprecher into a well-recognized national brand.

About Sprecher Brewing Co.

Sprecher Brewing Company, founded in 1985, has a strong heritage as one of the originators of craft beverages in the U.S. Using its hand-built gas-fired brew kettle, Sprecher produces innovative craft sodas, beers and sparkling waters with one-of-a-kind flavors, using locally sourced ingredients. Perfect for any occasion, Sprecher’s award-winning products are sold at retailers across the U.S. and online at www.sprecherbrewery.com/shop/.

For More Information:

https://www.sprecherbrewery.com/