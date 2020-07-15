Tempo Launches Two New CBD-Infused Sparkling Teas

CHICAGO– Tempo, a leader in better-for-you functional beverages, announced the addition of two fresh new flavors to its CBD-infused sparkling tea line – a crisp green tea with ginger and turmeric, and a refreshing hibiscus tea with blackberry and lemon. Tempo designs its recipes to go beyond CBD, pairing its cannabinoid extracts with a chef-crafted blend of functional foods and herbs that provide complementary nutritional benefits and support the body’s natural functions.

Tempo’s new sparkling green tea offers a bubbly and uplifting way to kickstart your creative energy. This naturally-caffeinated beverage is infused with 25mg of hemp-derived CBD and the vibrancy of real ginger and turmeric.

Tempo’s sparkling hibiscus tea is built for those that want to unwind, reset, and relax. This rejuvenating blend, also infused with 25mg of hemp-derived CBD, pairs non-caffeinated hibiscus tea with a balanced blend of blackberry and citrus.

“Our new line of CBD-infused sparkling teas was created to help people rebalance and ‘Set Their Own Tempo’ during the day,” said Ryan Crane, CEO of Tempo. “Whether it’s when you wake up, before you go to bed, while you’re working during the day, or as a substitute for an afternoon coffee or alcoholic nightcap, Tempo is designed to give you an uplifting boost that doesn’t fall short on flavor.“

All of Tempo’s beverages are analyzed by a third-party lab to confirm CBD content before they hit the shelves. Each can contain a QR code that links directly to an updated list of these lab results, providing transparency that allows customers to feel confident in the high quality, authenticity, and reliability of Tempo’s products.

Tempo’s full line of infused sparkling teas is available online at tempobev.com in both 6-pack ($29.99) and 12-pack ($49.99) sizes. Tempo’s beverages are also available in select retail stores throughout Illinois, Texas, and New England. For more information, visit tempobev.com, or find them on Instagram (@tempobev).

For More Information

www.tempobev.com/