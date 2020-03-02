VYBES Names Nick Meyer Beverage Director, Launches Blackberry Hibiscus Flavor

LOS ANGELES– VYBES, the premium CBD beverage leader, has announced the appointment of legendary mixologist Nick Meyer as the official Beverage Director for the company.

As a native Angeleno, Meyer is known for his award-winning mixology at Los Angeles hot spots including Bestia, Sotto, Ronan, Tartine, Petty Cash, Barrel & Ashes and Redbird. The brand brings Meyer into the mix to push the boundaries for VYBES’ existing portfolio and drive beverage innovation at a product level.

As a first step, Meyer created Blackberry Hibiscus, a brand-new flavor within VYBES range, now available online and at select retailers nationwide. Blackberry Hibiscus is made from steeped, organic Hibiscus tea by an artisan tea house in Northern California. Paired with Oregonian blackberries, the latest flavor includes subtle hints of clove and cinnamon, featuring a light and smooth taste that is not too sweet. In addition to launching Blackberry Hibiscus, Meyer alsocurated a line of non-alcoholic mocktail options that leverage VYBES Hemp CBD powder as the core ingredient.

“I am so excited to start this new chapter as the official Beverage Director for VYBES,” said Nick Meyer. “After a decade in the food and beverage scene, I have the opportunity to raise the bar in mixology to bring creativity and expertise to the growing wellness beverage sector. The launch of VYBES new flavor, Blackberry Hibiscus, is only the start of my innovations to come.”

Blackberry Hibiscus joins the brand’s full range of premium and vegan beverages made with 25MG of hemp extract including Peach Ginger, Burning Mandarin, HoneyCrisp Apple Basil, Blueberry Mint and Strawberry Lavender. Made to support mind + body function, VYBES aims to improve one’s overall well-being by bringing the body to homeostasis.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Nick’s for quite awhile, first experiencing his mixology at some of my favorite restaurants in LA,” said Jonathan Eppers, VYBES CEO and Founder. “It’s truly an honor to have Nick leading flavor development for VYBES. His creativity and talent for bringing fresh and innovative ingredients together while balancing the need to keep CBD at the forefront of our beverages, will allow us to continue innovating and creating the best tasting, functional CBD beverages for our customers.”

VYBES is based in LA and available at select retailers across the U.S. for the retail price of $8 per bottle, as well as in 12-packs onidrinkvybes.com.

About VYBES

As a leader in the CBD category, VYBES offers a premium, vegan beverage made with 25MG of CBD, the non-psychoactive compound found in hemp plants to help improve how you feel throughout the day. Fans of the brand include artists like Ashley Greene, Benny Blanco, Diplo, Halsey, Odesza, and The Chainsmokers; as well as creatives, professionals, athletes, and those looking to improve their overall well-being. A 12-pack of VYBES is available for $96 ($8 per bottle) on idrinkvybes.com, as well as at select retailers in major cities across the U.S.