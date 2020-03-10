WellWell Launches Walmart Distribution

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020—WellWell (drinkwellwell.com), a plant-based beverage brand, announces its January 2020 roll out into select Walmart locations. The launch will expand WellWell’s national presence across Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, and Texas, reaching new consumers with its functional drinks featuring clean ingredients and low sugar content.

Four SKUs are available to Walmart shoppers at roughly 70 store locations within the retailer’s innovation set for emerging brands: Recover (Watermelon + Tart Cherry), Hydrate (Lemon + Lime), and Plant Protein (Coconut Chai) and (Dark Cacao). All are plant-based, non-GMO, Kosher, gluten-free, and vegan.

“Starting out, we wanted to be as accessible and inclusive as possible—not just a bi-coastal NYC/LA brand. Partnering with Walmart has allowed us to reach a broader group of people with a clear demand for functional beverages like ours.” said Sagan Schultz, founder and CEO.

After launching a full rebrand and seven SKU lineup in March 2019, WellWell has grown to over 1,000 locations nationally, including retailers like Whole Foods, Erewhon, ShopRite, Gelson’s, and Eataly. The brand has seen incredible traction with consumers, particularly across social media with hundreds of pieces of user-generated content shared every month. Schultz adds “Some of the most engaging interactions we’ve had recently have been around people’s excitement to be able to buy WellWell in their local Walmart stores.”

Consumers can find WellWell at their local Walmart by texting 646-846-7475 or by visiting the brand’s store finder at drinkwellwell.com.

About WellWell

WellWell is a fast growing functional beverage brand that uses real doses of functional ingredients to support a full spectrum of holistic recovery, including brain health, workout recovery, helping you (finally) win at sleep, and living an overall more vibrant life. The brand is based in NYC and was co-founded by Sagan Schultz, a wine sommelier/doctor with an MBA, as well as CPG veteran and CEO of Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods, Larry Praeger.