Ascent Protein Releases Limited-Time Whey Protein Flavor In Cookies & Cream

DENVER, Colo. — Ascent Protein announced a new, limited-time-only flavor release of their Native Fuel Whey Protein in Cookies & Cream. Ascent conducted consumer surveys to inform this new flavor release. It will be sold while supplies last on Ascentprotein.com, on Amazon.com and at Wegmen’s supermarkets starting September 21.

“Ascent remains committed to providing constant innovation for our consumers, rewarding their hard work with new flavors,” said Josh Haskins, Director of Sales at Ascent Protein. “The results from the consumer surveys we conducted earlier this year around fan-favorite flavors were overwhelming, with resounding support and excitement for Cookies & Cream.”

Since launching in 2016, Ascent has quickly become one of America’s fastest growing sports nutrition companies with their line of clean products. Consumers continue to praise Ascent’s products as it is one of the top rated whey proteins on Amazon. Ascent Protein is trusted by some of the world’s most dominant athletes, including All Pro running back, Christian McCaffrey, 2x CrossFit Games Champion, Katrin Davidsdottir, and is the first-ever performance nutrition partner of USA Weightlifting.

Ascent is continually innovating and using customer and retailer feedback to deliver some of the cleanest protein products on the market. Ascent recently launched a plant-based protein formula in 2021 as well as Recovery Water in 2020 with 20G of Protein and only 100 calories with zero artificial flavors or additives.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work(R). Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Choice Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves – going the extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work.

