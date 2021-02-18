CBD Shimmer Seltzer from Shimmerwood Beverages Now Available in Rhode Island

Shimmerwood Beverages today announces the availability of Shimmerwood Beverages, Shimmer Seltzer, a new line of non-alcoholic, sparkling CBD beverages, now available in Rhode Island.

Shimmer Seltzer is now available to Rhode Island based consumers both online and through Rhode Island Reef, a retailer located on historic Thames Street in Newport Rhode Island. Reef CBD offers Shimmer Seltzer in three flavors: Razz Lime, Ginger Orange and Just Hemp. Rhode Island Reef Owner Nishan Han said “I’m thrilled to be carrying Shimmer Seltzer, as they will be great for mixing mocktails and cocktails here at the Reef later this spring.”

“We are very happy to let our customers know of our first retailer in Rhode Island, Reef CBD,” said Chuck Mascari, President, Shimmerwood Beverages. “As we continue to expand our regional coverage we have been self distributing until we select a Local distributor. Reef CBD sells high quality products and we are excited that they see our product as a fit for their customers.”

Over the last 18 months Shimmerwood Beverages has been developing nonalcoholic adult beverage CBD seltzer, flavors and packaging. We are now ready to commercialize these efforts.” said Chuck Mascari, President. “Shimmer Seltzer’s entry into this space fills an unmet need. We’re your CBD mixologists, combining handmade cocktail bitters and water soluble full spectrum hemp CBD, we believe the flavor of Shimmer Seltzer sets it apart from other isolate based CBD drinks. Our motto is Refresh and Relax as our product is meant for social engagements or for when you just want to chill after a long day.”

Crafted and sourced in New England, Shimmer Seltzer offers the canna-curious, and others looking for a non-alcoholic craft beverage, low calorie options when compared to traditional soda beverages. Shimmer Seltzer is available as four-packs and twelve-packs. Suggested retail price for a four-pack is $20.00. Purchases via the shimmerwood.com website of twelve-packs are priced at $50.00.

All Shimmer Seltzer cans come with a QR code to track the specific CBD lot origin. Our CBD beverages are recommended for customers 21 and older.

About Shimmerwood Beverages

Shimmerwood Beverages is a wholly owned subsidiary of Inner Mission Incorporated, a Maine based company. Shimmer Seltzer sources water soluble CBD in Maine. The company is committed to raising industry standards through full disclosure of contents, easy to identify CBD lot tracing, and clearly marked age recommendations. For more information regarding Shimmerwood Beverages™ visit shimmerwood.com or @shimmerbevs on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.