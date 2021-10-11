CENTR Launches ABC Fine Wines & Spirits

Vancouver, B.C. – CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR, FRA: 303, OTC: CNTRF) announced that Florida’s ABC Fine Wines & Spirits now sells CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free statewide. ABC started with one store in Orlando in 1936 – today it has more than 123 stores across the state of Florida from the Florida Panhandle to Miami.

“ABC Fine Wines & Spirits is by far the largest statewide chain we have launched to date,” said Company President Arjan Chima. “Attracting partners like ABC is a function of an outstanding distributor, together with our strong branding, delicious taste, and obsession for client service. CENTR and ABC will be a great partnership, and a template for our ongoing expansion into national chain retail.”

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional products for the global market. The Company’s first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low calorie, CBD beverage. For more information visit findyourcentr.com, and follow on Instagram at @findyourcentr.

