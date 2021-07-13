Island Oasis Launches Mixes For Frozen Drinks Into U.S. Retail Marketplace

Beloit, Wisc. — Island Oasis, the world-famous leader in beverage mixes for frozen drinks, is proud to introduce our new line of premium beverages mixes for home use. The Island Oasis retail range offers clean-label margarita, strawberry daquiri, pina colada, mango and watermelon mint mojito mixes—perfect for blending your favorite tropical drinks. Other tasty applications include cocktails, mocktails, smoothies, agua frescas and lemonades. These premium beverage mixes are made with real fruit and other ingredients, contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, and use color from natural sources. All Island Oasis cartons are recyclable and made with Forest Stewardship Council-certified responsible materials.

More and more consumers are entertaining at home these days: according to Nielsen research published earlier this year, cocktail mix sales are up 80% versus 2019 due to COVID-19, and the number of Americans who prefer to drink at home versus in a restaurant has grown by 55%. Margarita is the top-selling flavor in the market, enjoying a 68% share, followed by strawberry (17%) and pina colada (12%). Island Oasis is the premium beverage fruit mix line used most often by professional bartenders in restaurants, bars and clubs, and consumers will welcome the chance to get in on the secret.

Commenting on the retail marketplace launch, Angela George, brand manager for Island Oasis, said: “We’re thrilled to offer a lineup of real, fruit-based and clean-label beverage mixes for the first time direct to the consumer, who will enjoy entertaining guests with great-tasting drinks at home this summer and all year long. Now consumers can enjoy drinks that deliver a mouth-pleasing experience and aren’t full of high-fructose corn syrup, or artificial preservatives or colors.”

Ms. George continued: “With the slogan Create Your Paradise, this Island Oasis retail launch allows—for the first time—at-home creation of pure, tasty margaritas (classic and other flavors), daiquiris, pina coladas, cocktails, mocktails, smoothies, lemonades, agua frescas and so much more. Island Oasis mixes are made for a day on the beach or lounging in your kiddie pool—whatever it takes to create your own pure paradise.”

The new offerings can now be purchased online at Amazon and at Walmart.com.

About Island Oasis

Island Oasis was founded in 1984 with the launch of its signature strawberry daiquiri that became an overnight sensation. This led rapidly to an expansion into new flavors, the development of the world’s first shaver-blender, and broadened distribution. From there, our world-famous high-quality frozen drinks have found their way to bars and restaurants all around the globe—and now they’re coming home to your bar. With popular flavors like margarita, pina colada and strawberry, as well as trending tastes like mango and watermelon mint, it’s a cinch to create a little slice of paradise right in your own kitchen. We make it easy to shake, add and blend your favorite frozen drinks, cocktails, mocktails and smoothies.

Made with all the goodness of real ingredients and none of the bad, with Island Oasis you can enjoy refreshment in its purest form…right at home.

For More Information:

https://www.islandoasis.com/