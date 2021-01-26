Monster Energy Goes for Gold with New Ultra Flavor

CORONA, Calif. – Monster Energy is proud to announce its latest addition to the Monster Energy Ultra family, Ultra Gold – a refreshingly light flavor that tastes like biting into a ripe, golden pineapple. Inspired by the ancient Greek legendary libation nectar of ambrosia, Ultra Gold provides a zero sugar, easy-drinking experience to satisfy the God or Goddess within.

“We are thrilled to introduce Ultra Gold to Monster Energy consumers,” said Monster Energy’s Chief Marketing Officer Dan McHugh. “Monster Energy fans deserve the best and Ultra Gold certainly sets the standard for a zero sugar, energy boost.”

At just 10 calories and 150 mg of caffeine per can, Ultra Gold is a tasty pick-me-up to help increase productivity and encourage consumers to push past everyday barriers to become the best version of themselves. Ultra Gold is made for the power players, the grinders, the weekend warriors, and anyone looking for that extra edge in their day without the added sugar.

Ultra Gold joins an impressive lineup of Ultra Family products – a portfolio of zero sugar, full flavor beverages made with Monster Energy’s unique energy blend.TheUltra Family comes in 11 different varieties perfectly suited for all consumers looking to make the most out of every day while striving for healthier lifestyles.

