New Program Launched To Increase Minority-Owned Coffee Business’ Access To Zero Emission Coffee Roasting

BERKELEY, Calif. — Bellwether Coffee, the creator of the most sustainable commercial coffee roaster, announced today the launch of Roast Accelerator, its latest impact program, which offers minority-owned coffee retailers a Bellwether Roaster with no start-up costs, subsidized financing, and full access to support services. Bellwether is also thrilled to announce the program’s first recipient, Mir Marshall, Owner and Coffee Director at Verb Coffee Roasters. Marshall runs a small-batch coffee roasting company operating out of the West End in Atlanta.

“We are beyond excited to announce the launch of Bellwether’s Roast Accelerator that aims to lower many common barriers to entry for the coffee industry,” said Ricardo Lopez, Founder and CEO of Bellwether. “We designed the program with the understanding that not all small business owners have the same opportunities when starting a business and believe that empowering diverse communities to sustainably source and roast their own coffee will create positive change for the entire coffee industry.”

Through its Roast Accelerator program, Bellwether is committed to creating a more sustainable, accessible, and equitable coffee industry by empowering businesses that typically experience barriers to capital and infrastructure to be able to roast their own coffee in-house. The Bellwether Automated Roasting System incorporates the same fundamental processes and techniques as a traditional commercial coffee roaster, however, Bellwether’s innovative technology achieves artisan results without the need for gas lines, ventilation or special permitting. Bellwether is the simplest commercial coffee roaster to install and operate, featuring an all-electric, ventless design and digital roasting software. Bellwether enables anyone to plug in and roast incredible coffee.

Roasting on a Bellwether can reduce a business’s carbon footprint from roasting by 87 percent and save them 30-50 percent on coffee costs compared to wholesale. It also provides an opportunity for higher sales and additional revenue streams only available through selling their own brand of coffee. As the first Roast Accelerator recipient, Mir Marshall will receive a Bellwether Roaster that will be installed with zero upfront costs and a subsidized monthly rental rate for the first year.

“To be the first-ever winner of Bellwether’s Roast Accelerator is huge and is changing everything for us,” said Mir Marshall, owner and coffee director at Verb Coffee Roasters. “It’s a game changer to have a roaster with a larger capacity and that I don’t have to go through a bunch of crazy financing to get. It’s a big deal, especially in a space that is very saturated with people who don’t look like me.”

Bellwether hired program ambassadors Chris McAauley of Getchusomegear, a grassroots organization with the mission of getting free coffee gear in the hands of marginalized coffee professionals; Iaisha Munnerlyn of MoodTea, mood supporting teas that support mental health; and Jake King of Gyst Coffee—all with many years of experience building accessibility and inclusivity within the coffee industry, to choose the first recipient of the program and ensure fairness and equity throughout the process.

Bellwether Coffee’s second round of applications is currently open to small business coffee retailers, specifically located in the San Francisco Bay Area, who are looking to grow their business through roasting and will continue to open applications for various metro areas throughout the year. Businesses must have been in business for a minimum of 1 year and must be minority-owned in order to be eligible.

About Bellwether Coffee

Bellwether Coffee is on a mission to empower everyone to sustainably source and roast incredible coffee. Founded in 2013, Bellwether created the world’s first all-electric, zero-emissions coffee roasting system. The first-of-its-kind technology allows the best of craft coffee to be recreated by anyone, anywhere in the world, with the touch of a button. Bellwether’s community of roasters and growers are creating a better future for the entire coffee industry–one that is sustainable for the environment, equitable for farmers, and accessible to all communities. To date, Bellwether’s fleet of roasters have reduced over 3 million pounds of carbon emissions from the coffee industry. For more information, visit bellwethercoffee.com and follow @bellwethercoffee on Instagram and Facebook.

https://www.bellwethercoffee.com/roast-accelerator-program/