PepsiCo Recycling Launches BottleLoop Program to Streamline Recycling

PURCHASE, N.Y. — PepsiCo Recycling has announced the introduction of PepsiCo BottleLoop – a new program offering easy and accessible recycling to PepsiCo customers to address logistical challenges and reduce plastic packaging waste.

PepsiCo BottleLoop is powered by technology from Replenysh, to deliver on-demand collection of recyclable materials from participating locations. Replenysh builds scalable infrastructure and easy tools to empower everyone to make a positive impact. This includes providing access to an online dashboard to manage pick-ups and track collections, delivering an easy and seamless way for customers to recycle plastic beverage containers.

PepsiCo BottleLoop is a differentiated offering for customers – including K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and convenience stores and restaurants – as they continue to lead the effort to keep plastic, glass, and aluminum beverage containers out of landfills. Collected plastic bottles become part of a “closed loop” system so they can be made into new product packaging, which will help advance PepsiCo’s goal to use 25% recycled plastic content all its plastic packaging by 2025.

“Through PepsiCo BottleLoop, we will simplify recycling for our customers, help them achieve their sustainability ambitions, and work toward our own recycled content goals,” said Tim Carey, Vice President of Sustainability, PepsiCo Beverages North America. “We believe that a circular economy is essential to conserving resources and to reducing our business impacts, and that this program will allow us to turn today’s bottles into tomorrow’s products bringing us one step closer.”

“We’re excited that partnering with PepsiCo will deepen our network across North America,” said Mark Amen, Founder of Replenysh. “The PepsiCo BottleLoop program will not only modernize how businesses approach material recovery and recycling, but also make it easier for them and their consumers to keep valuable materials out of landfills.”

PepsiCo BottleLoop builds upon PepsiCo Recycling’s decade-long efforts to encourage recycling among consumers through bin access, strategic partnerships, and consumer outreach.

About PepsiCo Recycling

Since it was introduced on Earth Day 2010, PepsiCo Recycling has been providing innovative recycling solutions to colleges and universities, K-12 schools, gas stations and popular retail locations across North America with the goal of increasing beverage container recycling rates. With programs including the PepsiCo Recycling Recycle Rally and Recycling Roadster and the help of many strategic partners, students and community members, PepsiCo is on its way to capturing more recyclables and creating a culture of recycling.

