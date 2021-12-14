Phocus, Kroger, ESPN Radio Fuel First Responders, Families in Western Kentucky During Aftermath of Tragic Weather Events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – As Kentuckians, we believe it is our responsibility to come together and to help others in times of crisis. Many community members have lost their lives, their homes and everything inside them. First responders are working around the clock to assess the damage and devastation – and the work is far from over.

Phocus is working alongside valued partners Kroger and ESPN Radio and has formed the “Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund Fueled by Phocus, Kroger and ESPN Radio.” The group is mobilizing to gather much needed funds that will directly benefit those affected. An event will take place Wednesday, December 15 all day at the Kroger Stony Brook. ESPN radio will broadcast live and collect monetary donations from listeners on-air and in-person.

Phocus is matching the first $10,000 in listener donations for urgent, vital relief and will also be fueling the community with more than 5,000 cases of Phocus naturally caffeinated sparkling water in the coming weeks.

To donate, please visit drinkphocus.com/relief. Funds collected will go to support the Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund that has been established through Independence Bank and the Muhlenberg County Long Term Disaster Relief fund.

We stand with Mayfield and all communities affected in their very trying days ahead on this long road of grief, recovery, and rebuilding.

WHAT: Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund Fueled by Phocus, Kroger and ESPN Radio

Live broadcast and donation event

WHEN: Wednesday, December 15, 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Interviews: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. or by scheduled appt.

WHERE: Kroger Stony Brook

9080 Taylorsville Rd.

Louisville, KY 40299

OPPORTUNITIES: Representatives from Phocus, Kroger and ESPN Radio will be on-site collecting monetary donations for families, first responders and affected communities. Interviews will be available on-site from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. or coordinated by contacting Jenny Howard, 502.608.6055, jhoward@bch.com.

About Phocus

Established in 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky, Phocus is the first-of-its-kind naturally caffeinated sparkling water. Infused with a boost of natural tea caffeine and the balance of L-theanine, it is specially formulated to provide clean energy without the sugar, calories or crash. Phocus is currently available nationwide in Cola, Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Yuzu & Lime, Cucumber, Peach, Natural, and recently released Cherry Cola, Root Beer, Mixed Berry and Crisp Apple flavors.

For More Information:

drinkphocus.com/relief