Picnik Debuts New Vanilla Oat Adaptogen Creamer

Coffee lovers, rejoice and relax: adaptogen oatmilk creamer is here.

Functional creamer and lifestyle brand Picnik is announcing the newest addition to its lineup: Vanilla Oatmilk Adaptogen Creamer with Collagen. This creamer features 1500 mg of Picnik Adaptogen Blend, vanilla oatmilk, and grass-fed collagen to promote satiation, relaxation, and mental clarity, especially when combined with coffee.

Joining Picnik’s other three creamer varieties – Keto, Vegan and Collagen – the new product brings ashwagandha, cordyceps mushroom extract, lion’s mane mushroom extract, eleuthero, and amino acids to the creamer shelf, pushing the category into progressive new territory. Picnik’s Vanilla Oatmilk Adaptogen Creamer is unsweetened, dairy-free, gluten-free, calcium-rich, and can instantly transform any morning beverage into a mood-boosting, mind-balancing elixir. While particularly well-suited to counteract the jitters from coffee consumption, Picnik Vanilla Oatmilk Adaptogen Creamer adds flavor and function to any cup, from matcha to smoothies to protein shakes.

As evidenced by their vibrant branding, Picnik isn’t afraid to have a little fun with design. The energetic and striking magenta packaging expands upon the brand’s clean aesthetic and pays homage to the product’s unique blend of innovative ingredients. With just a touch of vanilla – the creamer category’s best selling flavor – Picnik Vanilla Oatmilk Adaptogen Creamer delights both on the shelf and in the glass.

“We are so excited to launch our Vanilla Oatmilk Adaptogen Creamer. It’s the very first creamer of its kind, and is loaded with functionality,” remarked Picnik founder Naomi Seifter. “Our whole goal is to help you make your morning count – and now you can add something to your coffee that not only tastes great, but can help you feel laser focused and alert all day long.”

The launch satisfies a growing interest in holistic and natural healing practices that are becoming more approachable and accessible to the modern consumer. The Global Adaptogens Market is projected to reach $19.20 billion by 2027, according to Mintel Global Market Research. They add that collagen is “highly relevant amid today’s consumer trend toward holistic health”, making it clear that these functional ingredients are here to stay. Enhanced products also have to be convenient. Today’s consumers are drawn to brands that integrate seamlessly with their lifestyle, as undisruptive habits are easier to maintain. Picnik Vanilla Oatmilk Adaptogen Creamer answers the call for clean, better-for-you ingredients that are easy to use.

Vanilla Oatmilk Adaptogen Creamer is available in 25 oz cartons nationwide at Sprouts Grocers, specialty retailers, and online at Amazon and picnikshop.com.

About Picnik

Picnik’s line of functional creamers support a healthy brain, body, and lifestyle. With superstar ingredients like healthy fats, protein, MCT oil, adaptogens, and collagen, Picnik Creamers help make every morning count. Now with four varieties – Vanilla Oatmilk Adaptogen, Keto, Vegan, and Collagen – Picnik Creamer is sold across the US at Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods, HEB, Wegmans, Giant-Martin, Erewhon, select Kroger stores, and Costco’s TX locations, plus online at PicnikShop.com and Amazon.com.

For More Information:

https://www.picnikshop.com