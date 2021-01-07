Poppi Prebiotic Soda “Pops” Into New Region with Southeast Expansion

DALLAS, Texas –Poppi, the leading prebiotic soda brand, announced today its latest distribution partnership with major southern retailer, Publix, marking the brands first venture into the Southeast.

As the brand expands its distribution, consumers can now find Poppi in over 1,100 Publix grocery stores throughout Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia. The latest expansion comes on the heels of the functional beverage boom in 2020. Over the past year, prebiotic soda led the charge with 663% growth, making it among the fastest growing categories. Poppi cemented its place as a leading brand in the category with a YOY growth of 531% (via SPINS, 52 weeks ending 11.29.20).

Poppi was founded by husband and wife duo Stephen and Allison Ellsworth. After Allison found that drinking Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) subsided her chronic health issues, she set out to create a digestive health product that made consuming ACV an enjoyable experience. The brand’s latest distribution expansion serves as a testament to its rapid growth since earning a major deal on Shark Tank with iconic brand builder and CAVU Ventures co-founder Rohan Oza in December 2018. Poppi is on a mission to redefine what soda can be by creating clean, functional and genuinely delicious beverages for the next generation of soda drinkers. Poppi is on track to become Shark Tank’s first billion dollar company and is continuing that trend with its latest expansion.

With the trend of healthier beverages on the rise and health being a key focus over the past year, consumers everywhere are increasingly seeking out products that are not only organic, transparent, and functional, but also genuinely delicious. Poppi delivers a full serving of gut-friendly prebiotics to aid in digestion, immunity, skin clarity, blood sugar, pH balance, and more. Each can of Poppi is packed with a tablespoon of ACV, along with only clean ingredients including sparkling water, real fruit and plant-based sweeteners.

At $2.49 per can or $8.99 for a 4-pack, Poppi is available at Publix in three refreshing flavors — raspberry rose, strawberry lemon, and orange — and is lower in sugar (less than 5g) and lower in-calories (under 20 cal).

About Poppi

Poppi is a better-for-you prebiotic soda designed to keep your gut in check. Founded by husband and wife duo Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, Poppi combines real fruit juice with prebiotic powerhouse apple cider vinegar to create a soda that tastes amazing and provides real health benefits. After finding regional success in farmers’ markets across Dallas, Texas, the brand has since expanded to thousands of retail locations nationwide. Poppi is available in eight delicious flavors — raspberry rose, strawberry lemon, ginger lime, orange, watermelon, blueberry, and pineapple mango — and is available for $2.49 per 12oz can.