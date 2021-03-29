RCV Frontline Venture Capital Fund Builds Momentum After Launch

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – RCV Frontline, an early-stage venture capital fund dedicated to investing in ambitious entrepreneurs reshaping the food and beverage industry, has launched to guide emerging brands on the path to success. RCV Frontline was founded by industry veterans Jeff Grogg of JPG Resources and Andrew Reynolds of RCV Partners with a mission to help underserved early-stage founders navigate the challenges of building their business.

With Grogg and Reynold’s more than 30 years of combined experience in the industry, RCV Frontline leverages its partners’ extensive ecosystems and resources to build sound and sustainable businesses that outperform their competitors. Investors in RCV Frontline are comprised of successful entrepreneurs who have operated in the food and beverage industry and have a finger on the pulse of all food sectors – including frozen, shelf-stable, beverage and more.

RCV Frontline typically participates in Seed and Series A round financings with emerging brands in the food, beverage, and food technology space. “We seek partnerships with passionate, resourceful and resilient founders who have a clear vision and a willingness to evolve,” said Andrew Reynolds, co-founder and managing partner of RCV Frontline. “The ability to adapt and learn is key, and we have a first-hand appreciation for the day-to-day challenges brands face when trying to scale. We believe constructive collaboration drives success, and RCV Frontline works with founders to share best practices from operational strategies and organizational design, to finance and capital planning. We want to make founders feel confident and empowered to make critical decisions to advance their business.”

With dual offices in Battle Creek, Michigan, and New York City, the RCV Frontline team is equipped to help growing brands face the challenges and decisions in their path. “Andrew and I have a unique combined knowledge and understanding of the determination it takes to accelerate a brand’s growth,” said Jeff Grogg, managing director of JPG Resources. “To date, RCV Frontline has invested in brands including This Saves Lives, Lemon Perfect, Aunt Fannie’s, Bonafide Provisions, and A Dozen Cousins to help grow their businesses, and we can’t wait to see what comes next for these brands as they continue to innovate and launch new products. We are proud to support these promising brands that aspire to be the category leaders of tomorrow, and we are excited for what the future brings for RCV Frontline and its investors.”

Reynolds brings a decade of operational experience and savvy working with mission driven founders who are passionate about solving identified problems. At Reynolds & Company Venture Partners, he provides professional and financial support to emerging consumer product and service companies. Jeff Grogg is the founder and managing director of JPG Resources, a leading food & beverage innovation and commercialization group that specializes in the natural foods space, providing food venture creation guidance. Grogg has worked with some of the biggest brands in the business for the past three decades, including Kellogg’s and Kashi, to help lead the growth and expansion of the natural CPG space.

About RCV Frontline



RCV Frontline is an early-stage venture capital fund dedicated to investing in ambitious entrepreneurs reshaping the food and beverage industry. Co-Founders Jeff Grogg and Andrew Reynolds leverage their expansive ecosystem forged over the past fifteen years to actively assist and advise companies to face challenges and decisions that growing brands encounter.

About JPG Resources, LLC

Led by a team of natural CPG veterans, JPG Resources is a food & beverage innovation and commercialization group based in Battle Creek, Michigan, where it has established a track record of building ideas into thriving food businesses. With a team of more than 50 food business professionals, JPG provides food venture creation guidance through strategic innovation, product development, supply chain management, commercialization, and ongoing support services for the earliest startups to the most trusted global CPG brands.

About RCV Partners, LLC



Reynolds & Company Venture Partners LLC (RCV Partners) is an investment firm focused on investing in and partnering with entrepreneurs to empower them to realize their vision while building a successful and profitable enterprise. RCV Partners invests in high growth seed stage companies offering a product or service that enables convenience and or efficiency to the lives of their customers.

For More Information:

https://www.rcvfrontline.com/