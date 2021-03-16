Riff Coffee Company Launches New Energy+ Immunity Product

Riff, the purpose-driven coffee company, continues to expand their product offerings with the introduction of Riff Energy+ Immunity, the brand’s first sparkling energy drink focused on plant-powered energy and immunity benefits. Using cascara, a groundbreaking superfood and clean caffeine alternative, Energy+ Immunity’s feel-good fuel is carbon neutral and made to reduce waste in the coffee industry. With three flavors, Get-It Guava, Booyah Berry and Pick-It-Up Pomegranate, each SKU is loaded with powerful antioxidants like elderberries, pure ingredients and immunity boosting vitamin C, packing the perfect boost without the crash.

Each year, 70% of the juicy pulp which surrounds the coffee bean, otherwise known as Cascara, is thrown away and left to rot in landfills; generating methane gas equivalent to 14.5 million metric tons of CO2. Riff’s mission is to explore and celebrate 100% of the coffee plant’s agricultural value. Riff’s created a refreshing and delicious good-for-you and the planet beverage, made from upcycled Cascara, full of energy and health benefits.

“At Riff, we love coffee, but don’t love coffee’s impact on our planet. When we discovered that the coffee fruit (cascara) is packed with nutrients and livened up with natural caffeine, we were inspired to add a unique, fruit-forward energy beverage to our lineup to help keep the earth we love in balance,” said Paul Evers, Co-Founder and CEO of Riff. “Not only are we delivering consumers an immunity-boosting, clean label refreshment, we’re also making an impact in the coffee industry by creating economic viability for small coffee farmers with a new source of income and minimizing waste left by unused remains of the coffee fruit.”

Riff’s new Energy+ Immunity SKUs are non-GMO, carbon neutral, upcycled and contain the same caffeine level as a cup of coffee (120mg). Cases are sold by the dozen and are shelf stable for up to 365 days. Energy+ Immunity is part of 1% For the Planet – donating 1% of revenue to non-profits in coffee growing regions.

The new Energy+ Immunity drinks retail for $29.99 for a 12-pack or $14.99 for a variety 6-pack and are available on letsriff.com and in select chain and independent stores on the West Coast including New Seasons Markets, Chuck’s Produce, New Leaf Markets and more.

Consumers now have the opportunity at checkout to plant a tree for just one dollar, and offset the carbon emissions from shipping their package. With this contribution, consumers have the opportunity to part of a positive cycle of replenishing forests and creating vibrant food systems across the globe.

About Riff

Riff is a purpose-driven coffee company based in Bend, Oregon, on a mission to explore and celebrate 100% of the coffee plant’s agricultural value. Riff is passionate about building a purpose led company that creates widely desired, good-for-you and good for the planet beverages. The brand launched their first line of ready-to-drink cold-brewed coffees in 2018 and quickly garnered awards and accolades from the world’s largest Cold Brew Fest (People’s Choice best Cold Brew and Industry Choice Best Nitro Cold Brew), Oregon Entrepreneurs Network (2018’ Early Stage Company of the Year) and Bend Venture Conference (Winner of the Impact Category). Riff’s full lineup of cold-brewed coffee and three flavors of Energy+ Immunity are available nationwide on www.letsriff.com, Amazon, or at local retailers in the Pacific Northwest and California.

