Silver Eagle Distributors Teams Up Budweiser And The Houston Astros To Support The Folds Of Honor Foundation

HOUSTON, TX – This summer, Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC is teaming up with Budweiser and the Houston Astros to support the Folds of Honor Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides post-secondary educational scholarships for families of U.S. military personnel killed or disabled while serving their country.

“As a longtime advocate of the veteran community and a 2021 Military Friendly Employer, Silver Eagle Houston is honored to support the Folds of Honor Foundation with our friends at Budweiser and the Houston Astros,” said John Johnson, president of Silver Eagle Houston.

For more than a century, Budweiser and its wholesalers, including Silver Eagle Houston, have supported our nation’s military and its service men and women. Now through Independence Day, $1 from every case sold of Budweiser’s limited-edition, patriotic cans will benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation (up to $75,000).

Silver Eagle Houston and Budweiser were proud to team up once again with the Houston Astros to support Folds of Honor during the Astros’ home game on Memorial Day at Minute Maid Park. It was a great day to recognize local military families for their dedicated service and bravery at the ballpark. Activations during the game included:

Folds of Honor scholarship recipients and representatives dropping the American flag from the Crawford Boxes during the National Anthem.

First pitch thrown by Folds of Honor board member and Army Veteran, Todd Binkley.

A $10,000 check presentation from Silver Eagle Houston to the Folds of Honor to fund two $5,000 educational scholarships for local military members and their families.

Sale of Folds of Honor Challenge Coins at the Budweiser Brewhouse. 100% of proceeds go directly to the Folds of Honor.

Several mentions on the large TV screen and radio broadcast.

“It is a tremendous honor to work with the team at Silver Eagle Houston, Budweiser and the Houston Astros each year. This fabulous partnership continues to help us fuel the educational goals of our scholarship recipients, and we are so humbled by the unwavering support of our military members and their families,” said Diane Nemecek, regional development manager for the Folds of Honor Foundation. “Thank you for proudly standing with the Folds of Honor!”

Since 2010, Budweiser and its wholesalers have raised $14 million nationwide for the Folds of Honor Foundation. In the Houston-area alone, Silver Eagle Houston has contributed over $210,000 to the organization since 2014.

About Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC

Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC is one of the largest independent beer distributors in the nation. The company employs more than 1,100 team members, serving the metropolitan Houston-area to include the counties of Fort Bend, Montgomery and a significant portion of Harris County. Operations include its Houston corporate office and warehouse as well as warehouse operations in Conroe, Cypress, Pasadena and Rosenberg. Silver Eagle distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, as well as microbrews and craft beers, craft spirits and several non-alcoholic beverages and waters to approximately 10,000 businesses across greater Houston.

About the Folds of Honor Foundation

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and platinum on GuideStar, that provides educational scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. Our educational scholarships support private educational tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Lt Col Dan Rooney, a PGA Professional and F-16 fighter pilot in the Air Force Reserves who served three tours of duty in Iraq, the Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded nearly 29,000 scholarships in all 50 states and some US territories, including approximately 4,500 in 2020 alone.

For More Information:

https://foldsofhonor.org/