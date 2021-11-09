Southern Glazer’s To Distribute CENTR in California

Vancouver, BC – CENTR Brands Corp. announced that Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s) has taken over distribution of CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free from the Company in California.

“California is the largest and most knowledgeable market for CBD beverages, and Southern Glazer’s is the largest distributor in California,” said Company President Arjan Chima. “Southern Glazer’s is already a distributor of CENTR, continuing to activate markets and points of distribution (“PODs”) across the United States. CENTR launched in California in 2019, and in just over two years we have become one of the most recognizable CBD brands there. The recent passing of AB-45 into law, along with Southern Glazer’s connectivity to tens of thousands of customer end-markets will make a significant impact in our goal of multiplying the PODs selling CENTR.”

CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free are currently sold in 2,000+ PODs across the United States. Relative to the more than 1,000,000 U.S. retail PODs indicated by the National Retail Federation, CENTR’s growth potential is exponential. Chima said, “We are working with our distribution partners to open the tens of thousands of doors that want to sell CENTR now – this is the engine that will drive our growth.”

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional ingestibles for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie, CBD beverages as well as CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go CBD powders. For more information visit findyourcentr.com, and follow on Instagram at @findyourcentr.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

For More Information:

http://www.findyourcentr.com/