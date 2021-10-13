The a2 Milk Company Launches National Ad Campaign

CHICAGO — The a2 Milk Company, maker of naturally occurring milk from cows that produce only the natural A2 beta-casein protein, has launched a national brand campaign, created by Chicago-based agency The Escape Pod. The campaign, titled ‘Taste Worth Crying Over,’ highlights the brand’s exceptional taste by illustrating that age-old feeling of crying over spilled — in this case, a2 Milk.

Instead of typical visuals like farms, cows or a slow-motion pour of fresh milk, creative elements include an inordinate amount of spilled milk, knocked-over glasses and the inevitable crying over what was supposed to be a great tasting, satisfying glass of a2 Milk.

“a2 Milk is one of the fastest growing brands in the premium segment of the dairy category, and this campaign captures the power of taste with consumers which is a key purchase driver in milk,” said Blake Waltrip, CEO of The a2 Milk Company. “When we first launched in the US in 2015, we focused more on educating consumers on what A2 protein is and how a2 Milk may be easier on digestion. We are now shifting to more lifestyle messaging as we have discovered that a significant portion of our consumers really love dairy milk and want a great tasting, high quality milk.

This new national campaign breaks this week and will be featured on Connected TV and other digital advertising. It was produced by Gravity Well Studio, The Escape Pod’s in-house production offering.

“As an agency, The Escape Pod always tries to rebel against the conventions of category tropes. No picturesque dairy farms, no brimming glasses of milk with cookies and absolutely no smiling customers. Instead, the juxtaposition of someone upset and dramatically crying over spilling a delicious glass of a2 Milk conveys exactly how unmatched the taste experience of the product is,” said Norm Bilow, Founder and Managing Director of The Escape Pod.

About The a2 Milk Company

The a2 Milk Company was founded in 2000 in New Zealand by Dr. Corran McLachlan after scientific research suggested that proteins in milk may affect some people differently. The company entered the U.S. market in 2015, works exclusively with U.S. farms that are Validus certified for animal welfare, and is now one of the fastest growing brands in the premium milk category in the U.S. with distribution in over 23,000 locations. a2 Milk comes from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein. Published research suggests a2 Milk may help some people avoid stomach discomfort. For more information, visit a2milk.com

About The Escape Pod

Named an Ad Age Small Agency of the Year in 2017 & 2019, The Escape Pod is an independent, Chicago-based creative powerhouse known for category-changing work that drives results for clients. The Escape Pod offers full-service capabilities across creative, digital, social and experiential marketing, all fueled by its production arm, Gravity Well Studio. The agency’s mission: bring our clients’ brand propositions to life in the most dramatic manner possible.

