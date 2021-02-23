The BIG3 Announces Monster Energy As Official Energy Drink Partner

LOS ANGELES – Today, Monster Energy was announced as the official energy drink of the BIG3. As the BIG3 prepares to return for its fourth season, fans will notice a series of enhancements to the league thanks to this new partnership with Monster Energy. This is the BIG3’s first partnership in the energy drink category.

Key features of the partnership include:

Each week the most impressive play in the BIG3 slate of games will be highlighted across broadcast partners and owned social channels as the “Monster Moment” sponsored by the beverage company.

Monster Energy branding will be visible both on and off the court.

BIG3 players and coaches will be featured in Monster Energy point of sale promotions at key Monster Energy retailers across the country.

“This partnership has been in the works for a long time and we’re thrilled to see it come to fruition as we’re gearing up to bring the fire this summer. We see this as the perfect partner for our league – we are huge fans of Monster Energy and the work they’ve done in sports and entertainment,” said BIG3 co-founders Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz.

“Monster Energy is the ideal partner for our league as we prepare to bring the excitement of the Big3 back to the fans this summer. Their cutting-edge brand aligns perfectly with the BIG3’s innovative vision and commitment to the sport,” said BIG3 CEO Chris Hannan. “We know our fans will love the “Monster Moment” each week!”

“Monster Energy is excited to be part of BIG3 basketball with its intensity and passion for providing an exciting live experience,” said Monster Energy’s CMO Dan McHugh. “It is the perfect alignment of two unconventional brands, and we look forward to working with the BIG3 team on programs that bring this sponsorship to life.”

BIG3 is the official creator of the new global sport, FIREBALL3 and is returning for its fourth season this summer with a list of new enhancements. Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rules during its 2019 season which included lowering the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22, opening the league to all nonprofessional and professional athletes that want to try out, and a first of its kind “Bring the Fire” rule that allows teams one challenge per half resulting in an in-game one-on-one.

Monster Energy was launched by Monster Beverage Company in 2002 and offers customers a variety of 34 different drinks, including its core Monster Energy line.

About BIG3

BIG3 is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it’s the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

