Wendy’s, Fanta and Coca-Cola Invite Guests To Guess New Fanta Mystery Mixes

ATLANTA – Wendy’s, Fanta and Coca-Cola Freestyle have teamed up to bring guests three new Fanta Mystery Mixes, with each also offered as a zero-sugar option, available exclusively on Coca-Cola Freestyle dispensers in Wendy’s restaurants across the U.S., now through November 7. The launch of the new beverages comes with a question – and challenge – for consumers: “What the Fanta?” as the flavors of each beverage are, well, a mystery. Guests who taste-test the Mystery Mixes can share their guesses via Twitter and one guest will win $10,000 as part of Wendy’s Mystery Mix Experience.

“We always look forward to collaborating with Coca-Cola as their innovative technology, like Coca-Cola Freestyle, gives us the opportunity to easily offer exclusive, limited-time beverages,” said Lindsay Radkoski, Wendy’s Vice President of National Marketing “We are proud to give our guests one-of-a-kind food and beverage experiences, and we’re excited to engage them with the element of mystery – and surprise – with the new Fanta Mystery Mixes.”

Wendy’s and Coca-Cola Freestyle have often partnered to offer exclusive beverages to consumers, most recently with the Rick and Morty-themed flavors, Mello Yello Portal Time Lemon Lime and Mello Yello Berry Jerryboree, which were available for a limited time in the summer of 2021. Ranking in the top 15 out of the 100+ Coca-Cola Freestyle beverages at Wendy’s during the promotion, the Rick and Morty flavors were some of the top-performing beverages to-date, highlighting the power of social media and traditional media buzz.

Eric Lewis, group marketing director, Coca-Cola Freestyle, said the partnership between Wendy’s and two Coca-Cola brands – Coca-Cola Freestyle and Fanta – known for innovation, variety and fun, was a natural extension of the relationship.

“With Coca-Cola Freestyle, we’re always seeking new ways to give consumers variety and choice to spark their creativity,” Lewis said. “There are few better ways to inspire imagination than by offering unique, mystery flavors, and we cannot wait to follow along as guests share their guesses.”

This opportunity gives consumers a sneak peek of what’s to come with What the Fanta – a limited-time offer expanding across the US in summer 2022, that includes a variety of mystery flavors. All the flavors are tricky to identify, as the colors of the beverages intentionally do not match the flavor profiles.

“Fanta is excited to collaborate with Coca-Cola Freestyle to introduce new flavors, adding to the exclusive Fanta flavors, including Fanta Lime and Fanta Cherry, that are already available to consumers on the innovative dispensers,” said Jason Palmer, marketing brand assistant, Fanta. “We’re thrilled to debut the Mystery Mixes with Wendy’s and we’re excited to give consumers a preview of what’s to come in 2022.”

To participate in the #WhatTheFanta sweepstakes, guests can simply pour a Mystery Mix from a Coca-Cola Freestyle dispenser at their nearest Wendy’s, guess the flavor and then tweet their guess with the hashtags #WhatTheFanta and #Sweepstakes. The contest is only available in the United States only for those ages 13 and up. There is no purchase or correct Mystery Mix guess necessary to win, and entries must be submitted by Nov. 7, 2021. Official Rules and Details can be found online.

More than 11,800 Coca-Cola Freestyle dispensers are now available at Wendy’s restaurants across the country – and beverages can be enjoyed both when dining in and also via drive-thru, and the Fanta Mystery Mixes are available as a drink option in the Coca-Cola Freestyle menu of the Wendy’s app. Consumers can find their closest Wendy’s location featuring a Coca-Cola Freestyle online.

*NO PURCHASE OR CORRECT MYSTERY MIX GUESS NECESSARY TO WIN. A PURCHASE OR CORRECT GUESS WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 13 YEARS AND OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes ends 11/7/21. For Official Rules, prize description and odds disclosure, visit bit.ly/3vPJIwz

