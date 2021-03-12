Yerbaé Sparkling Water Raises Over $1M Through Crowdfunding

Scottsdale, Az. – Yerbaé Enhanced Sparkling Water is proud to announce that they have become the first non-alcoholic beverage company in the world to raise $1M+ through crowdfunding.

Yerbaé launched their crowdfunding campaign on September 25, 2020. The brand continued the campaign into early 2021 where they saw increased momentum due to an increase of brand awareness as well as increased sales in 2020 vs 2019. Due to this momentum, the investor community of 1024 individual investors contributed more than $1M as of March 4th, marking a historical moment for team Yerbaé.

Todd Gibson said, “it is an amazing achievement to have raised over $1M through the Reg CF platform and to be the first non-alcoholic beverage brand to achieve this is such a great accomplishment! We now have over 1,040 new investors that are our brand ambassadors and champions helping to spread the word about Yerbaé. We cannot thank everyone enough from the investors to our team for all of the support and work that was put into this campaign. We continue to pave our own path in this industry, and it would not have been achievable without the hard work that our employees put in day in and day out.”

The crowdfunding campaign continues for another 15 days and Yerbaé is optimistic to reach their maximum allowed offering of $1.07M. Visit www.startengine.com/yerbae to learn more about this opportunity.

About Yerbaé

In 2017, co-founders Todd and Karrie Gibson decided to share their vision with the world of bringing people a clean beverage that provides a purpose in people’s lives. This vision led them to the creation of Yerbaé. This company has become an industry pioneer by re-introducing the world to one of our signature ingredients, Yerba mate. This herb allowed us to transform what an enhanced sparking water can do for people. Yerba mate has special properties such as antioxidants and caffeine, that helps stimulate the body and mind. For further information, please visit, www.yerbae.com.

About StartEngine

StartEngine is a leading equity crowdfunding platform in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in early-growth companies and startups. StartEngine has helped more than 375 companies raise $200M+ from a community of over 275,000 prospective investors. Based in Los Angeles, the company was launched in 2015 by Howard Marks, co-founder of Activision, and Ron Miller.

StartEngine is committed to revolutionizing the ways companies raise capital through the JOBS Act and helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams. StartEngine Crowfunding Inc. is not a broker-dealer, funding portal or investment adviser. StartEngine Capital, LLC is a funding portal registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). StartEngine Primary LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA/SIPC.

