ECS Brands Powers New Line of Broad-Spectrum Hemp Beverages from Kill Cliff

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — When functional beverage powerhouse Kill Cliff decided to launch a new line of drinks they turned to ECS Brands for complementary botanicals — specifically, full-spectrum organic hemp oil and CBD.

Kill Cliff Octane uses ECS Brands’ cannabinoid-rich broad-spectrum hemp oil to soften the caffeine’s edges and deliver powerful results for consumers. Each can of Kill Cliff Octane contains 125 mg of ECS Brand’s broad-spectrum hemp oil and 25 mg of CBD.

As groundbreaking research and development surrounding the hemp plant continues to produce remarkable insights and innovations, beverage manufacturers are beginning to incorporate more cannabinoid-abundant products into their drinks. And ECS Brands is leading the way in cannabinoid formulations for beverages

The partnership with Kill Cliff stands as a singular achievement in the beverage space. Soon after collaborating with ECS Brands for it’s water-soluble CBD hemp ingredients and manufacturing protocols that enhance bioavailability, Kill Cliff’s already successful brand began growing rapidly. Based in part on the superb quality of the ECS Brands CBD in Kill Cliff beverages, celebrity podcaster and CBD advocate Joe Rogan endorsed Kill Cliff and became a partner in the company; the brand even has a CBD beverage, Flamin Joe, in honor of Rogan.

Now, Kill Cliff — and especially its lines of CBD beverages — is a national functional beverage leader.

“What we are learning about the power of phytocannabinoids to influence wellness is revolutionary,” said ECS founder and CEO Arthur Jaffee, an early leader in the CBD movement. “ECS Brands is committed to investing in the science, research and product development that finally will unlock the full power of phytocannabinoids and the human body’s endocannabinoid system to promote and strengthen health. We think the beverage sector is particularly ripe for plant-forward wellness and lifestyle products, and are eager to continue helping Kill Cliff to bring disruptive products to market,” said Jaffee.

ECS Brands’ devotion to investigating the hemp plant’s wealth of phytocannabinoids speaks to the importance of the endocannabinoid system (known informally as the ECS), a human biological nerve-signaling system in the human body. Through interactions with hemp phytocannabinoids as well as the body’s own reserves of endocannabinoids, the endocannabinoid system helps keep the body in harmony by maintaining physiological, emotional and cognitive stability.

All of ECS Brands’ hemp formulations offer wide ranges of phytocannabinoids, which communicate with the endocannabinoid system’s CB1 receptors in the brain, and CB2 receptors in the immune system. As phytocannabinoids and receptors communicate, they maintain physical and neuronal equilibrium.

“Kill Cliff’s partnership with ECS Brands is fundamental to our success,” said Kill Cliff Vice President of Operations and Innovation Jerry Barker. “The CBD and hemp-derived cannabinoids that enrich our beverages lead to results for our customers — we hear from them all of the time about how our beverages are improving their lives. We can thank ECS Brands’ innovations surrounding hemp extractions, bioavailability and consistency for beverages that truly make a difference. In addition, ECS Brands understands the power of partnerships. They are always here for us, working as partners rather than mere vendors to ensure Kill Cliff beverages continue their dramatic growth.”

About ECS Brands

ECS Brands® is a supplier of premium hemp ingredients grown and extracted in America and creator of innovative complete spectrum whole-hemp brands including Hemp Fuel®, Care by Derma®, ENLIGHTENhemp® and Scooba Snacks. ECS Brands is known for its dedication to transparency, and rigorous safety, quality and potency testing conducted in its certified cGMP, USDA Organic, verified non-GMO project, and FDA registered manufacturing facility. In addition to ECS Brands, the company’s other business segments include ECS Health, a clinical research partner and full-service product development platform, and ECS Wholesale. For more information, visit ecsbrands.com. Follow ECS Brands on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram.

For More Information:

https://ecsbrands.com/