O2 Pure Hydration Goes Grassroots, Crowdfunds for Company Growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio – O2 Pure Hydration, a 100% carbon-neutral Inc. 5000 company known for its super-oxygenated sports drink alternative, announced its public crowdfunding launch with SeedInvest on Saturday.

After just two weeks, the brand has already raised over $150,000 from 100+ new individual investors with an average $1,674 investment – a fact that means a great deal to Dave Colina, O2’s founder and CEO.

“We at O2 can’t overstate our appreciation for our community’s engagement at this important stage, at the outset of our fundraise,” Colina said. “It’s a dream come true – to bring these great people into the company with skin in the game.”

O2, founded in Columbus, Ohio in 2014 by Colina, an entrepreneur and CrossFit enthusiast, specializes in electrolyte-forward hydration drinks for the wholesale and direct-to-consumer market, and can be found Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Publix, as well as thousands of local gyms across the U.S.

“O2 started in the trunk of my Prius in 2014, as I drove cans around to gyms all over Ohio to introduce it to fitness fans as a healthier way to hydrate,” Colina said. “O2 is a proud local gym supporter, and we’re thankful for our relationships in that community, which is why crowdfunding made so much sense when it came time for O2 to grow.”

Colina attributes the company’s success and opportunity to grow to the brand’s fans, to whom he and his team remain fiercely loyal.

“I’ve been with O2 since the beginning,” said Brittany Garrett, O2 Community & Athlete Director. “Dave told me back then he wanted to build a company that puts community first, and that’s what we do. Every day. It’s not a marketing thing. O2 brings people together, and I’m really proud of that.”

Garrett provides several examples, from working with nonprofit fitness organizations like the YMCA to supporting local gyms during COVID.

The community-first approach resonates with investor Dale King.

“We’ve carried O2 in our gym since I met Dave [Colina] in 2014,” said King, owner of PSKC CrossFit in Portsmouth, OH. “Investing in the company is about more than making money. It’s about supporting a team that really cares. They led Stay for May, and that was huge.”

O2 won BevNET’s 2020 award for best marketing campaign with Stay for May, an initiative the company launched to help local gyms retain members during the first wave of the pandemic.

It also contributed to a period of rapid and unparalleled company growth, which in turn has led to greater opportunities Colina believes can be further fueled by the fundraise.

“O2’s time is now – to show putting people first, in our day-to-day and in our business, is a recipe for success,” Colina said. “If you believe in good people making good products, and doing it in a way that supports the community and the planet, investing in O2 might be for you.”

Interested investors are invited to visit www.seedinvest.com/o2 for more information. O2 is offering securities under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and Regulation CF through SI Securities, LLC (“SI Securities”). The Company has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which may be obtained at the link.

For More Information:

https://www.seedinvest.com/o2