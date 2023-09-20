C4 Energy & Four Top NFL Players Launch “Energy that Hits” Fall Campaign

As a brand, C4 Energy is constantly doubling down on its commitment to the athletes, both every day and professional, who use its products to be the best versions of themselves. To continue that dedication, C4 Energy is launching a new campaign this fall.

The 2023 NFL season is recently underway and with more fantasy drafts and eyes on the league than ever before, elite athletes like NY Jets wide receiver and offensive rookie of the year Garrett Wilson and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields need the right kind of energy to get their heads in the game.

To kick off the season, C4 Energy launched their “Energy That Hits” fall campaign starring four top NFL favorites – Garrett Wilson, Justin Fields, CJ Stroud and Bijan Robinson. This campaign features the brand’s performance energy drink, the cult favorite “yellow can,” fueling all four players to ensure they’re performing at the top of their game each and every time they step out onto the field. ?Since every second of the game matters and there’s no room for compromise, the “energy that hits” campaign and equity platform showcases how C4 Energy is the top choice for athletes of all levels who are committed to their performance.

With a dedicated campaign video for each of the four players on the brand’s social channels, C4 Energy is utilizing just four of the incredible athletes on their talent roster to prove to its community that performance energy can help you reach even the highest dreams and goals. With energy hitting each sund4y, consumers will see content go live throughout the season featuring:

Wilson entering his second professional season utilizing C4 Energy to deliver energy that hits to make sure he’s reaching the Jets’ sky high expectations and building on his standout rookie campaign.

Fields and the Bears poised for a breakout year, with C4 Energy delivering energy that hits for top performance each and every time, ensuring Fields is building on his standout season as a dual-threat QB.

Stroud entering his first season in the league getting Texans fans excited about the future, with C4 Energy delivering the energy that hits to help him build his legacy in the NFL.

Robinson getting the energy that hits to get Falcons fans excited about an explosive offense and allowing him to run through the league.

For More Information:

https://cellucor.com/pages/c4-energy