Electrolit Teams Up With Four University of Houston Student-Athletes

HOUSTON, Texas— Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – announces its official hydration partnerships with four University of Houston student-athletes as they take their athletic journeys to the next level on and off the field.

Jamal Shead, the dynamic guard for the Houston Cougars (MBB), Laila Blair, starting point guard of Women’s Basketball (WBB), Kenna Sauer, the powerhouse outside hitter in Women’s Volleyball (VB), and Mikaela Gracia, the steadfast goalkeeper of Women’s Soccer (WSC), join Electrolit’s growing roster of athlete ambassadors.

“Sponsored by Electrolit, I’ve found more than just a brand; I’ve found a trusted ally in my journey as an athlete. Their dedication to providing top-tier hydration and recovery products perfectly complements my commitment on the court and in my daily life,” said Jamal Shead, who earned the American Atheltic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year honors in the 2022 – 2023 season.

Kenna Sauer, a rising star in Women’s Volleyball, adds: “Hydration and recovery are non-negotiables in what I do, and Electrolit’s products have quickly become my secret weapon to finding the perfect spike in volleyball. The Electrolit team understands the demands of our sport and helps to set me up for success in my serves.”

Electrolit’s products are specially formulated to help athletes and individuals stay properly hydrated and recover more effectively after physical activity. Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium, and glucose, Electrolit provides balanced hydration when electrolytes and ions are low to replenish the body to bolster performance, aligning with the University of Houston’s dedication to athletic excellence.

“We’re excited to embark on this journey with the University of Houston student-athletes as they take on the next chapter of their sporting careers. At Electrolit, we see our role as more than just hydration – it’s about being a part of the story, helping to write the next chapter in sports excellence,” said Jake Sloan, Sr. Marketing Director of Electrolit USA. “It’s important that Electrolit is on hand to help nurture tomorrow’s athletes on and off the court.”

Headquartered in Houston, Electrolit is dedicated to supporting success in the city’s sports community.

Electrolit can also be purchased at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, Jewel-Osco, Circle K, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

