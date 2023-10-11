Introducing Grim Reaper Coffee Co

Grim Reaper Coffee Company (GRCC), a family-owned canned coffee company based out of Salem, Mass, is proud to announce their revolutionary entry into the market with their one SKU product: RTD unsweetened black cold brew. This bold uncompromising company is set to redefine the coffee industry with their unique approach to a beloved beverage.

GRCC is on a mission to awaken and invigorate taste buds with their exceptionally smooth black cold brew. By focusing solely on this specialty, the brand has mastered the art of crafting a perfectly balanced and satisfying experience with every sip. Using natural and organic ingredients, as well as 200 MG of caffeine power, GRCC aims to attract the energy drinker with a healthier alternative.

What sets GRCC apart is their passion for pushing boundries and disrupting the norm. From their intricate can design to their fiercely independent spirit, the brand aims to appeal to individuals who aren’t afraid to break free from the traditional coffee norms. Embracing the iconic Grim Reaper logo, their product embody a sense of rebellion, allowing coffee lovers to embrace their own unique style and taste. Launching at the end of October, expect to see the RTD cold brew on shelves just in time for Halloween.