Ryan Reynolds Buys Aviation Gin

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Davos Brands today announced that actor, writer, producer, and global fan favorite, Ryan Reynolds, has acquired an ownership interest in Aviation Gin – the world’s highest rated gin and an icon of the American craft distilling movement, founded in Portland, Oregon.

Reynolds pursued the investment after tasting Aviation Gin for the first time. Said Reynolds, “Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world. Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way.”

Aviation is an innovative American gin with a unique botanical mix that results in a much smoother, easier drinking flavor than typical London Dry gins.

“If you think all gin tastes the same, you’d be mistaken,” said Reynolds, who enjoys Aviation on the rocks. “Aviation is in a completely different league and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the company.”

In connection with the investment, Reynolds will play an active role in the day-to-day business and oversee creative direction as part of his mission to introduce the world to the great taste of Aviation.

“We couldn’t be happier that Ryan discovered Aviation. He wholeheartedly embodies the authentic, original spirit of Aviation Gin,” said Andrew T. Chrisomalis, CEO of Davos Brands. “Ryan has worked tirelessly to create some of the world’s most iconic media properties and will bring that drive and creativity to sharing Aviation with the world.”

About Aviation Gin

Aviation Gin is the world’s highest rated gin (97 points, Wine Enthusiast) and helped establish a new style of American gin – softer and smoother, with juniper in the background and citrus and floral notes in the front – resulting in more balanced cocktails. Created by a unique bartender / distiller partnership, Aviation is crafted in small batches in Portland, Oregon.

About Davos Brands

Davos Brands is a portfolio of award-winning craft spirits brands. With a focus on product innovation and integrity, the portfolio includes Aviation Gin, the world’s highest rated gin; Astral Tequila, a Double Gold medal tequila made using heritage methods; Sombra Mezcal, a Double Gold medal Mezcal and a leader in sustainable production; and TYKU Sake, the #1 premium sake in the US.