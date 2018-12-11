Wyoming Whiskey Announces Launch of Barrel Strength Bourbon

KIRBY, Wy. — Wyoming Whiskey is slowly releasing its second-ever batch of Barrel Strength Bourbon on beginning in Wyoming on December 17. Only 50 bottles of this very rare bourbon will be made available in select markets. As bourbon enthusiasts may recall, the last release of Wyoming Whiskey Barrel Strength sold out before it even hit shelves in November of 2015 and was named one of the top ten whiskies in the World by Whisky Advocate in the Spring of 2016.

Retailing for $199 in a minimalist bottle with enamel labeling, this iteration of Barrel Strength Bourbon comes from barrel #3242 and was selected for its excellence by Wyoming Whiskey Distiller Sam Mead, with the support of industry specialist Nancy Fraley. It is bottled at 124.7 proof and offers a profile that matches, if not surpasses, previous Barrel Strength selections.

“The bar was set very high after receiving 97 points from Mark Gillespie at Whisky Cast and a ‘Liquid Gold’ award in Jim Murray’s Whiskey Bible,” said Wyoming Whiskey Founder David DeFazio. “But when we found #3242, we knew we had something exceptional.”

Sign up to become a Whiskey Baron to receive the latest news and special offers from Wyoming Whiskey. For daily updates, follow Wyoming Whiskey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To learn more, visit http://www.wyomingwhiskey.com.