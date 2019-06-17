Novo Fogo Adds New Flavors to Sparkling Caipirinha Cocktails Line

SEATTLE, Wash. – Novo Fogo Cachaça today announces that they have completely rebranded, repackaged, and refined their popular line of Sparkling Caipirinhas, which now includes two new flavors. Passion Fruit-Lime and Mango-Lime join Original Lime to complete the trio of these canned cocktails and offer consumers a variety of ways to enjoy Novo Fogo’s carbonated twist on Brazil’s national cocktail.

The Sparkling Caipirinha line highlights the fresh flavors of Novo Fogo’s organic Silver Cachaça while appealing to modern drinking trends. They feature a refined recipe with less sugar, fewer calories and carbohydrates, and lower alcohol by volume. These updated cocktails continue to combine freshness, deliciousness, and shelf stability by virtue of their 100% natural ingredients that harmonize as balanced, carbonated drinks. They can be served straight from the chilled can, over ice in a glass, and with or without a slice of lime.

Novo Fogo is an exceptional, award-winning Brazilian cachaça producer that handcrafts their spirits at their zero-waste distillery at the edge of the Atlantic Forest in Brazil’s southern state of Parana´. The purest representation of USDA-certified 100% organic sugarcane, Novo Fogo’s Silver Cachaça is the result of single pot distillation in small batches to maximize the flavors of local terroir in the finished spirit. This Silver Cachaça is highlighted as the base spirit for all three Sparkling Caipirinhas.

“We’ve had such a fantastic response from our canned Caipirinha when we introduced it two years ago, and these new recipes are in response to our consumers’ ever-changing taste profiles,” says Novo Fogo’s CEO, Dragos Axinte. “As consumers are leaning towards less sugary drinks, we adjusted our recipe so that everyone can still enjoy this cocktail while maintaining our pursuit of exceptional quality and Brazilian tradition.”

Original Lime – 8.2% ABV, 129 calories, 10 gr carbohydrates Passion Fruit-Lime – 8.2% ABV, 128 calories, 10 gr carbohydrates Mango-Lime – 8.5% ABV, 135 calories, 11 gr carbohydrates

The Sparkling Caipirinha cans are available nationwide and online with a suggested retail price of $3.99 per can and $15.99 for a four-pack. To learn more about Novo Fogo products please visit www.novofogo.com.

About Novo Fogo

Credited as a passionate advocate for sustainable practices in the spirits industry, Novo Fogo produces USDA-certified 100% organic cachaças at their zero-waste distillery in the small town of Morretes, located in the heart of the largest protected patch of Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, where the coastal mountains meet the sea. Novo Fogo distills fresh sugarcane juice into cachaça, Brazil’s national spirit, using methods that prioritize environmental and human sustainability. Novo Fogo cachaças reflect this coastal rainforest terroir with flavors of banana, lime blossom, coffee, and sea salt. Novo Fogo is a steward of the Atlantic Rainforest by planting native and threatened trees. Learn more about their “Un-Endangered Forest” project at www.novofogo.com/trees. Extending this ethos of sustainability to its cocktail audience, Novo Fogo has been a trailblazer for sponsoring health and wellness initiatives for spirits industry members and insists that a balanced cachaça cocktail is a delightful accompaniment to an equally-balanced lifestyle. Find Your Own Brazilian Zen by visiting www.novofogo.com.