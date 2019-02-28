Puerto de Indias Strawberry Gin Arrives in the US

NEW YORK– Puerto de Indias is proud to announce the US debut of its Strawberry Gin hailing from Seville Spain. Puerto de Indias Strawberry Gin is a nonconforming, disruptive gin that is taking the category by storm, quickly rising to the number four selling gin in its homeland and number nine on the world stage. Beginning in February, Puerto de Indias Strawberry Gin will be available in New York, Florida and Illinois.

Puerto de Indias, a true pioneer in innovation, has crafted this extraordinary Strawberry Gin through the expert blending of delicate citrus and juniper Gin with fresh distilled strawberries. The result is a wonderfully accessible gin with a deliciously fresh and subtle taste of strawberry and a visually stunning pink color that dares to be different.

“Our Puerto de Indias Strawberry Gin is the first and best-selling strawberry gin in the world,” said Jose Sedano, international development director for Puerto de Indias. “Beginning with our launch in Spain five years ago, Puerto de Indias Strawberry Gin has enjoyed instant success among consumers with each successive market we open and is credited with giving birth to a completely new category of rosé gins. We are absolutely thrilled to now introduce US consumers to our unconventional gin that is sure to change the way they think about gin forever. ”

Puerto de Indias Strawberry Gin is produced at the Los Alcores de Carmona Distillery located just outside Seville. The distillery was founded in 1880 making it one of Spain’s oldest and most traditional distilleries. Brothers Jose Antonio and Francisco Rodriguez Fernandez purchased the historic distillery to restore and preserve it for future generations.

The brothers began distilling aniseed, fruit and herbal liqueurs and soon shifted their sights to gin with the goal of creating a product that would challenge traditional gin conventions and tastes and appeal to a wider breadth of consumers. While their initial experimentations did not include strawberries, through an unexpected twist of events, Puerto de Indias Strawberry Gin was born.

“The birth of our prized strawberry gin was truly an accident that made history,” added Sedano. “While also experimenting with Seville’s world-renowned fresh strawberries, the brothers added some distilled strawberry mash to the gin they were crafting. The product was so delicious they bottled a few hundred cases and the rest is history.”

The name Puerto de Indias honors the 16th century when the Americas were discovered and Seville, known as Puerto deIndias, was a place of splendor and adventure and a main port for trade with the New World. The distinct bottle shape and medallion are inspired by the “Torre del Oro” (The Gold Tower), one of Seville’s most iconic monuments.

To support the launch, Puerto de Indias has established a team of dedicated State Managers who will oversee local programming, sampling and merchandising. In addition, PR and advertising efforts will help build trade and consumer awareness and support launch activities in these markets.

Puerto de Indias Strawberry Gin is available in a 750ml bottle and retails for a suggested price of $26.99.

About Puerto de Indias

Puerto de Indias is a Premium Gin manufactured in Carmona (Seville) in one of the oldest and most traditional distilleries in the province of Andalusia. Its name relates to the discovery of the Americas around the time when Seville was quickly becoming one of the principal trading ports for the exchange of goods between Spain and the New World. The combination of know-how and innovation coupled with dedication and careful monitoring of the distilling process have made possible the creation of a product that possesses its own distinct identity and which, having consolidated itself on a nation-wide level, has now begun its incursion into international markets.