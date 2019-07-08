Wyoming Whiskey Announces Limited Edition Statesman Bourbon

KIRBY, Wyo.— Wyoming Whiskey pays tribute to Clifford P. Hansen, one of the most iconic figures in Wyoming’s history with Statesman, a limited release bourbon coming to liquor stores across the state of Wyoming on July 1.

Clifford P. Hansen (1912-2009) was born into a family of pioneers who homesteaded and settled in the Jackson Hole, Wyoming area in 1890. Throughout his 97 year lifetime, Hansen served as President of the Wyoming Stockgrowers Association, served as President of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees, was elected Wyoming Governor and later elected to two terms in the U.S. Senate. The grandfather of Brad Mead, Wyoming Whiskey’s co-founder and CEO, Hansen was a pragmatic, affable, and forthright rancher and politician who was well-suited for the more civilized atmosphere of the time. He was a statesman.

Wyoming Whiskey’s special release Statesman Bourbon is particularly fitting considering Hansen’s famously quoted line, “I don’t like bourbon, but my system requires it.” Barrels for Statesman were selected by Wyoming Whiskey’s Distiller, and Hansen’s great-grandson, Sam Mead.

“The barrels selected for Statesman reflect the impact and influence Wyoming’s environment can have on you,” said Sam. He added, “In honoring my great grandfather, I chose barrels that were unique because of their depth and complexity, much like my great grandfather himself.” It has notes of cinnamon toast smothered with maple syrup, burnt candied orange peel, rum raisin, ripe dates, treacle, and browned butter. It is bottled at 97 proof or 48.5% ABV.

Statesman Bourbon will be available for purchase in stores across Wyoming on July 1, but with only 275 cases available, inventory is limited. It retails for $49.99.

Wyoming Whiskey’s connection to the state comes from the land, farming, ranching, and its family’s deep roots. Since day one, every drop of Wyoming Whiskey has been made in Kirby.

About Wyoming Whiskey—The Whiskey of the West

Based in Kirby, Wyoming, Wyoming Whiskey has had a simple goal: to create America’s next great bourbon. The company and product is a collaboration between its partners and 97,818 square miles of Wyoming. The Mead family first came to Wyoming as ranchers in 1890 and the state defines them, and their whiskey. They use the finest corn, wheat, rye, barley, and water from the Big Horn Basin and promote Wyoming’s natural and human resources. Every drop of this bourbon is 100% Wyoming. To learn more, visit wyomingwhiskey.com.