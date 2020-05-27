Flavorman Begins Manufacturing Hand Sanitizer to Fight Shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. –As essential, frontline workers and everyday Americans continue struggling to find hand sanitizer on store shelves, one business has stepped up to address this national shortage head on. Flavorman, a Louisville-based beverage development company, is now manufacturing and shipping hand sanitizer across the country.

“As states begin their phased re-openings, it is now more important than ever for Americans to have access to this critically needed product,” said David Dafoe, Founder & CEO. “We are proud to be a part of efforts to provide that access, which we believe will keep communities safe and help flatten the curve.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advocated for individuals to clean their hands regularly to limit the spread of germs like the coronavirus. In the situation where soap and water are not available, the CDC recommends using a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. Flavorman’s product contains 80 percent, formulated to Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. Their product is also registered as required by the FDA.

In March, the FDA adopted temporary guidelines allowing for more widespread production of alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Since then, Flavorman has altered its operations to begin manufacturing liquid hand sanitizer in bulk to fulfill a critical need for the community. The company’s educational distillery, Moonshine University, has also been an avid contributor, managing bottling operations for the product.

“The main ingredient for hand sanitizer is ethanol, which is also a component used – in a variety of ways – for beverage development,” said Aaron Parker, COO. “We’re essentially taking some of the ethanol we use for our beverage development processes and applying it to hand sanitizer production.”

One-gallon bottles of liquid hand sanitizer are now available for $35 each. Orders can be placed online atflavorlogic.com and shipped nationwide. For additional questions or inquiries on bulk pricing, please call Flavorman’s Hand Sanitizer hotline at (502) 400-9716.

About Flavorman

Founded by David Dafoe in 1992, Flavorman is an international custom beverage development company located in the heart of Bourbon country. Flavorman works with companies and entrepreneurs – big and small – to develop everything from energy drinks to flavored spirits, RTD cocktails, CBD-infused beverages, teas, coffee, juices, seltzers, sodas, mixers, and more. With almost 30 years in the industry and over 61,000 beverage formulations, Flavorman has helped create thousands of household staples and iconic brands that have defined generations – and changed what the world is drinking. For more information, visitwww.flavorman.com

For More Information:

https://www.flavorman.com