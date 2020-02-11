Covers Products: Ginger - Lime CBD 15mg, Lavender - Lemon CBD 15mg, Mango - Jalapeño CBD 15mg

Backyard Soda Co. is a line of small-batch sodas that are made with clean ingredients and are enhanced with 15 mg of CBD per 12 oz. can. Produced in Colorado, the products are presently available in three flavors: Mango-Jalapeno, Lavender-Lemon and Ginger-Lime.

The other thing that’s noteworthy about these products is that they are full calorie formulations sweetened with cane sugar; each 12 oz. can contains between 117 and 135 calories and 23-30 grams of sugar.

Fortunately, when it comes to taste, these products are top notch. Backyard Soda is very much a “what you see is what you get” proposition when it comes to how the ingredients; Mango-Jalapeno has tropical notes of mango and some spice from the jalapeno, while the lime juice and salt give it an almost margarita like flavor. Lavender-Lemon has a hefty dose of lavender and lemon juice, while the added salt provides a nice finishing note. Last, but not least, there’s Ginger-Lime, which uses fresh pressed ginger and lime juice to create something akin to an elevated ginger ale.

If there’s anything that feels slightly out of place for this product, it’s the added CBD. While this is obviously a trendy ingredient that gives the product functionality, it seems slightly at odds with a full calorie unadulterated indulgence product. That being said, this seems like something that might limit rather than help the brand in its target demographic and retail placement.

As far as the packaging, we think Backyard has done a nice job of creating something that looks artisanal and high quality but also polished. The label is a shrink sleeve, which is clear for the top two-thirds of the can to maintain its bare metal look. The Backyard Soda Co. logo is an illustration of what appears to be a backyard with two soda bottles being used as the posts for a hammock. The label copy is simple and clean, with just four lines to list the brand name, flavor name, CBD content and “small batch sparkling soda.”

If there’s any criticism of what they’ve created, it’s that the brand doesn’t pop enough. While the design looks the part of a small batch product, we feel like it could be a bit more engaging; as is, it borders on looking like a store brand.

In the end, Backyard Soda Co. has definitely succeeded in creating some very high quality and tasty sodas. But the decision to add CBD is one we think may slow its path to success.