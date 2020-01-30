Covers Products: Cardamon , Cold Brew 50/50, Oatmilk Latte, Original

Positioned as a caffeine free alternative to coffee, Medidate is a line of prebiotic rich elixirs made from sustainably sourced roasted date seeds (not the fruit).

Medidate’s ready to drink lineup presently includes four flavors: Original, Oatmilk Latte, Cold Brew 50/50, and Cardamom. Aside from Oatmilk Latte, which is sweetened with added date syrup , the products contain just five calories per bottle and zero sugar.

In terms of the liquid, the flavor experiences that they’ve created have a good amount of variety.

Let’s start with Original, which is the most basic of the lineup and made with only roasted date seeds and water. The flavor is earthy and toasted -- probably closer in flavor to cascara or a toasted tea than coffee. Cardamom, which is simply Original with added cardamom , follows this theme but seems a bit too nuanced to really make sense as its own SKU.

Then there’s Cold Brew 50/50, which, as the name suggests, is an equal parts blend of Original and cold brew coffee. The blend has pronounced toasted notes, but ultimately tastes like a light roast coffee and is much more crushable than a traditional cold brew.

Lastly, there’s Oatmilk Latte. At 90 calories and 2 grams of sugar per 10 oz bottle, we think this is the flavor that’s most ready for prime time. The toasted notes of the roasted date seeds work quite well with the oat milk, giving it a nice extra layer of flavor; the kiss of date syrup is another nice touch. In the end, the addition of oat milk creates something that is much more palatable and approachable than some pure offerings. We suggest they continue in this direction for other additions to the lineup.

The above being said, the real challenge for Medidate is getting consumers interested in the idea of trying something new. This version of the branding, which looks more polished than what we’ve seen from the brand in the past, has some good aspects but still plenty of room for improvement.

For starters, when we hear “Medidate” the first word that comes to mind is “medicate” (although we presume they are going for “meditate”). That’s partially because the treatment of the logo looks serious and technical rather than approachable and inviting. That thought is only furthered when considering the rest of the label, which is text heavy and has a fair number of callouts and bullet points.

Ultimately, we’d like to see the branding evolve into something more exciting but also with a simplified message. . Educating consumers on what a roasted date seed elixir is and making it whet the appetite are really the big challenges for this product and ones we think they need to focus on first before trying to establish it as a credible functional ingredient. Medidate has some good stuff here, especially in the product flavor and its naturally low calorie formulation, and we think it has a shot at success if it can get the branding and messaging right.