Covers Products: Citrus Black Tea, Lime Hibiscus Tea, Tropical Green Tea

Describing itself as “kind of like tea” and “kind of like sparkling water,” Minna is an unsweetened, zero-calorie, and USDA Organic certified line of carbonated beverages that is positioned as an alternative to flavored sparkling water.

Minna’s initial three flavors are Tropical Green Tea, Lime Hibiscus Tea, and Citrus Black Tea. The products use “lightly brewed” tea along with extracts and flavors, but are devoid of any sweeteners. Two flavors also include citric acid to acidify the product, while the Lime Hibiscus SKU uses lime extract.

From a taste perspective, Minna has a fuller body and flavor than a standard fruit flavored sparkling water. That being said, this product sits nicely in between sparkling water and a tea, offering bits of both in a single 12 oz. can. It’s crisp and refreshing, but the tea flavor isn’t quite as crushable as a regular flavored sparkling water.

As far as the individual formulations go, we think they did a nice job with all three. The flavor is both pleasing and offers distinct elements that can be distinguished from the whole. You’ll find notes of orange and mango in Citrus Black Tea, pineapple and passionfruit notes in Tropical Green Tea, and a sharp hit of lime in the Lime Hibiscus Tea. The tea flavors are present, but restrained in the sense that the product does still feel somewhat like a sparkling water.

On the outside, the choice of a 12 oz. can is a fine one in that it’s a staple of the sparkling water category. The shrink sleeve label is vibrant and has a matte finish, while we’d describe the graphics as somewhat abstract (although if you examine it closely, you’ll notice that they incorporate ingredients from the product). The Minna logo, which runs vertically from top to bottom, takes a bit of figuring out; The two “n’s” looking like waves that could potentially be mistaken for an “s.”

Otherwise, there isn’t a whole lot to the messaging on the packaging. The copy, which consists of a single sentence on the side, is simple and speaks to the quality of the ingredients and flavor. It’s not pushing functionality or benefits and it’s clear that they are letting the liquid speak for itself.

In the end, Minna is a clever and well-executed addition to -- or alternative to, depending on how you look at it -- the sparkling water category. They’ve done a nice job of creating an experience and brand that can both cut through the clutter and, at least in our opinion, give consumers a reason to come back.