Nurange Coffee

Covers Products: CBD Cold Brew Coffee , Cold Brew Coffee

NuRange Cold Brew has one of the more unique approaches that we’ve seen for a cold brew coffee company. They have three SKUs: a regular cold brew, a CBD enhanced version and a RTD cocktail that’s made with cold brew and vodka.

Right out of the gate, this seems like an overly complicated approach that effectively requires the company to play in three very distinct categories. We think that this will be particularly challenging for an upstart company, especially when they are attacking each of these categories with a single SKU that will have to stand on its own.

Before even taking a look at the products, this model presents some potentially large operational challenges, starting with the facts that these products won’t be able to share the same set of distributors, retailer buyers, or, in some situations, even retailers.

As for the products themselves, we sampled the two non-alcoholic SKUs. Both contain 15 calories and less than 1 gram of sugar. Ingredients include cold brew, sugar, natural flavor, tri magnesium citrate, xanthan gum, L-theanine, sea salt and ascorbic acid. The CBD variety also contains 25 mg of Oleo CBD.

Both products essentially taste the same, featuring notes of coffee, a touch of sweetness and a touch of salt. There’s a slight tang to the finish, which is presumably from the added blend of magnesium, L-theanine and vitamin C. Regardless, it’s something that we’d like to see them work on. We think that it will otherwise be a challenge to get consumers to pick this product over competitors that offer cleaner flavor and a shorter ingredient list.

Shifting gears to the packaging, NuRange utilizes a shrink sleeve label that has a matte finish. There’s a blue colored label for Cold Brew Coffee and a green color for CBD Cold Brew. Both are immediately identifiable as cold brew products as these words are a central part of the design.

However, it’s pretty hard to quickly tell the two SKUs apart. “Cold Brew” is repeated twice on the front of both labels, while the CBD variety gets a small “CBD” under the logo; they’ve also underlined the first letter of each word in “Cold Brew Drink.” In a retail setting, we think this would be easy to miss and the amount of real estate dedicated to this text gives the product a somewhat generic vibe.

To that end, we think that NuRange needs to do a better job of making the branding stand out and connect with the consumer. They also need to refine how they present this product’s value proposition, which simply isn’t clear right now.

Overall, we think that NuRange needs to go back to the drawing board a bit as both the underlying model and the execution need to be refined and simplified.