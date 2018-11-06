Ripple Foods

Covers Products: Chocolate Protein Shake, Vanilla Protein Shake

Ripple, makers of plant-based beverages that are positioned as dairy alternatives, has recently launched a new line that they are calling “Nutrition.” The line includes both powdered and ready-to-drink offerings, all of which contain 20 grams of plant-based protein per serving.

For the purposes of this review, we looked exclusively at the RTD protein shakes, which come in Chocolate and Vanilla. The two formulations are pretty similar, with the key difference being the use of cocoa in Chocolate .

Otherwise, key ingredients include 20 grams of “Rippletein,” which is made from pea protein, and a blend of sugar and monk fruit to sweeten the drinks. The end result are formulations that have 200 calories, 9 grams of sugars and 8 grams of fat, as well as calcium and vitamin C.

Ripple has done a very nice job developing the flavors of both of these products. The chocolate variety is spot on and the star of the show, with a rich, smooth and clean flavor from start to finish. Perhaps more importantly, you cannot taste the pea protein or monk fruit. As for Vanilla, it’s good, but the flavoring isn’t quite at the same level as its chocolate counterpart. Fortunately, this improvement doesn’t impact how it compares to other vanilla flavored protein products in the category as we think it will be able to hold its own.

The shakes are packaged is a fully wrapped 12 oz PET bottle. It very much looks the part of the protein drink category and is a fine choice of packaging. The design of the label is white along the top with an accent color along the bottom. It’s an approach that immediately reminds us of Soylent, but the front panel is much busier and the words “plant protein” are hard to miss.

As with many product labels, we think there’s some room to tighten up the layout of text. It’s a lot to take in and the use of multiple type treatments makes it slightly hard on the eyes. Otherwise, it certainly has all of the important elements front and center.

Overall, Ripple’s RTD Protein Shakes are a very timely and well executed addition to the market. We think there’s a ton of opportunity in the plant-based protein beverage space and they’ve successfully created a product that delivers great flavor without any compromise.