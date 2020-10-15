DETROIT – Michigan’s award-winning Teeq Tequila rebrands as Anteel Tequila to establish a deeper connection with the ideology behind the brand and logo, the hummingbird. The name Anteel is derived from a distinct species of the hummingbird and represents a passionate bond the owners have for the bird, the logo and the vision of the company.

Anteel Tequila released two tequila expressions on August 27th, 2018 exclusively in the Michigan market, the world’s only Coconut Lime Blanco Tequila and a Reposado Tequila aged eight months in second generation Tennessee whiskey barrels. On October 1st 2019, Anteel Tequila released their third expression, a Blanco Tequila being heralded by consumers as the “smoothest tequila on the planet!” Late February Anteel spilled over Michigan state lines and became available in both California and Florida.

Anteel is a premium tequila brand created by husband and wife duo Don and Nayana Ferguson. They created Anteel out of their love for tequila and a passion to educate consumers on the differences with quality, premium tequilas. During their journey, the team discovered that co-founder and COO Nayana Ferguson is the first Black woman in the world to co-own a tequila company, a prestigious title that adheres to the brands motto “create your legacy”.

Anteel Tequila has received a significant response in the Michigan market and internationally with appearances on all major Michigan television, radio and media platforms as well as national and international publications such as Forbes, Crain’s Detroit Business, Yahoo News, Tequila & Spirits Magazine, Black Enterprise and Beverage Industry Magazine. Anteel Tequila has also been twice named Detroit Metro Times’ Best Michigan Tequila Brand by the readers (2019).

In March 2020, Anteel Tequila (as Teeq Tequila) was honored with several awards at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) with the coconut lime blanco and reposado garnering a silver medal and the blanco receiving a bronze medal. The SFWSC is regarded as the Oscars of the spirits industry and deemed Anteel Tequila as one of the best in the world.

Anteel Tequila is made from the finest Blue Weber Agave plant, harvested at seven years. Using both the Highland and Lowland Agaves, which is unique to the industry, Anteel Tequila is a premium tequila that is a great sipping on ice or blends exceptionally well in many cocktails. While Anteel Tequila is a proud Michigan brand, to be considered 100% Blue Weber Agave Tequila, everything must be produced and bottled in Mexico. Anteel Tequila has partnered with one of the most awarded distilleries in Mexico, Destiladora del Valle de Tequila, NOM 1438.

