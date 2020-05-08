Baltimore Spirits Company Releases New Batch of Cask-Strength Whiskey

BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore Spirits Company today announced the release of a new cask-strength batch of their flagship Epoch Rye whiskey. This marks the third cask-strength batch of Epoch Rye that has been produced to date and is available via contactless pickup at their distillery in the Union Collective as well as through their delivery service.

Cask strength is a special term for whiskeys that haven’t been diluted following their aging process. Compared to two years for their regular Epoch Rye release, the cask- strength version has been aged for three full years and bottled without any water dilution, creating an especially flavorful and strong spirit at a whopping 115.5 proof.

This barrel of Epoch Rye is being released as Baltimore Spirits Company continues to dedicate a portion of their production line to creating hand sanitizer for local healthcare workers to ease local shortages caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Baltimore Spirits Company CEO Max Lents said that he is grateful that his company has been able to remain in business while also contributing to relief efforts.

“We feel really lucky not only that we’ve been able to help in some way to deal with this horrible situation but also that we haven’t had to watch that last five years of work go up in smoke,” said Lents. “I can say with confidence that every batch of Epoch Rye we put out is better than the last, so we hope this new one brings some normalcy to our customers during this time.”

Epoch Rye Cask Strength Batch #3 is available exclusively from Baltimore Spirit Company’s delivery service or for touchless pickup from their distillery in Medfield at us.orderspoon.com/baltspiritsco for $59.99. For more information, visit baltimorespiritsco.com.

About Baltimore Spirits Company

Founded in 2015 by friends Ian Newton (CFO), Max Lents (CEO) and Eli Breitburg-Smith (Head Distiller), the Baltimore Spirits Co® distills premium, award-winning spirits that express the culture, chorus, and meaning of Baltimore, restoring an industry of rye whiskey and spirits manufacturing to Maryland. In their new, state-of-the-art distillery located in the Baltimore Union Collective building, they combine modern distillation techniques with Old World craftsmanship to create expressive spirits that can only come from bold, forward-thinking experimentation. Their portfolio includes Shot Tower® Gin (Gold Medal Winner at both the New York International Spirits Competition and San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Epoch Straight® Rye (Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Fumes Pumila® Smoked Apple Brandy, and Baltamaro®, a volume of flavored Amari consisting of Fernet, Coffee and Szechuan Amaro. For additional information visit baltimorespiritsco.com.

For More Information:

http://www.baltimorespiritsco.com